Wall Street opens sharply higher led by technology shares

- Bargain shopping following Monday's drop lifts stocks higher.
- China stabilizes yuan to ease fears over possible currency war.
- Technology shares capitalize on positive risk sentiment on Tuesday.
After posting their largest daily percentage declines of the year on Monday, Wall Street's main equity indexes started the day sharply higher on Tuesday on the back of upbeat market mood and also received a boost from investors who are looking to bargain shop. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.75 on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 0.8% and 1.3%, respectively.
Earlier today, China has taken measure to put a halt to yuan's depreciation to allow the risk-appetite to finally return to markets. The CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's fear gauge, was last down more than 13% to confirm the positive sentiment.
Moreover, during an interview with CNBC, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said President Trump was open to possible changes on new tariffs if things were to go well in the next round of trade talks in Washington in September.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the risk-sensitive Technology Index is now up more than 1.5% on the day to lead the rally followed by the Industrials and the Communication Services indexes. On the other hand, the so-called defensive Utilities Index is erasing 0.35%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers 1.1200 as fear prevails
The modest optimism that surged during Asian trading hours fades in the American session, as the song around the trade war and global economic growth remains the same. German data surprised to the upside, lending additional support to the EUR.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 amid Brexit, trade concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, up on the day, despite no-deal Brexit concerns. EU diplomats now see a hard exit as the most likely scenario. Trade tensions persist but markets are calmer.
USD/JPY: correction complete, retreating from critical Fibonacci resistance
PBoC set the Yuan’s fixing at 6.9683 per dollar, slightly above yesterday’s low. Data-light day to maintain sentiment in the driver’s seat. USD/JPY bearish case firm in place after retreating sharply from the 107.00 region.
Gold: Set-up remains in favour of bullish traders
Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their positive bias and further reinforce the constructive set-up, albeit overbought conditions on hourly charts seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets.
PBOC limits yuan weakness, Brexit, Oil, Gold, German Recession
Markets are relieved with the PBOC’s decision to weaken the yuan at a slower pace, a sign that we might not just yet see the peak escalation in the US-China trade war.