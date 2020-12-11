Wall Street Close: Disney melt-up keeps Dow above 30K

NEWS | | By Joel Frank
  • The Dow was supported by a melt-up in Disney’s share price, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices both fell on Friday.
  • A lack of progress in both US fiscal stimulus and Brexit discussion is being cited as weighing on sentiment.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Indices both closed Friday’s session with losses of 0.13% and 0.33%, though both had recovered from worst levels sub-3640 and sub-12250 respectively to trade back into the 3660s and upper 12300s respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with gains of just over 0.3% and held onto the 30K level amid a melt-up in Disney’s share price that saw DIS shares gain over 13.5%. The company announced that it had already amassed 86M subscribers, meaning that, only one year after launching, the service has already almost hit the company’s five-year subscriber target.

Stocks lifted from lows as Senate pushes government shutdown back at-least one week

Stocks were given a boost midway through the session on the news that the Senate had voted in favour of a one-week stopgap funding package that will keep the government funded until 18 December, a move designed to give Congress more time to negotiate the next full year's spending package and additional Covid-19 aid.

But there have been no signs yet that a deal on further Covid-19 aid is close; Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell signalled on Thursday that he opposed the $908B bipartisan coronavirus aid package in its current form given the $160B it contained in aid for states and city governments. Meanwhile, his proposal to the Democrats to pass a bill that excludes the contentious area on which they cannot yet agree (basically aid for states and city governments and business liability protections), a proposal that has been rejected by Senate Democrat Leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

S&P 500 Key levels

Overview
Today last price 3658.5
Today Daily Change -8.00
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 3666.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3633.29
Daily SMA50 3520.62
Daily SMA100 3442.86
Daily SMA200 3175.02
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3682.25
Previous Daily Low 3645.25
Previous Weekly High 3694.5
Previous Weekly Low 3595.25
Previous Monthly High 3674.5
Previous Monthly Low 3277.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3659.38
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3668.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 3647.08
Daily Pivot Point S2 3627.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 3610.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 3684.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 3701.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 3721.08

 

 

