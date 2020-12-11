Wall Street Close: Disney melt-up keeps Dow above 30K

- The Dow was supported by a melt-up in Disney’s share price, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices both fell on Friday.
- A lack of progress in both US fiscal stimulus and Brexit discussion is being cited as weighing on sentiment.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Indices both closed Friday’s session with losses of 0.13% and 0.33%, though both had recovered from worst levels sub-3640 and sub-12250 respectively to trade back into the 3660s and upper 12300s respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with gains of just over 0.3% and held onto the 30K level amid a melt-up in Disney’s share price that saw DIS shares gain over 13.5%. The company announced that it had already amassed 86M subscribers, meaning that, only one year after launching, the service has already almost hit the company’s five-year subscriber target.
Stocks lifted from lows as Senate pushes government shutdown back at-least one week
Stocks were given a boost midway through the session on the news that the Senate had voted in favour of a one-week stopgap funding package that will keep the government funded until 18 December, a move designed to give Congress more time to negotiate the next full year's spending package and additional Covid-19 aid.
But there have been no signs yet that a deal on further Covid-19 aid is close; Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell signalled on Thursday that he opposed the $908B bipartisan coronavirus aid package in its current form given the $160B it contained in aid for states and city governments. Meanwhile, his proposal to the Democrats to pass a bill that excludes the contentious area on which they cannot yet agree (basically aid for states and city governments and business liability protections), a proposal that has been rejected by Senate Democrat Leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.
S&P 500 Key levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|3658.5
|Today Daily Change
|-8.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|3666.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3633.29
|Daily SMA50
|3520.62
|Daily SMA100
|3442.86
|Daily SMA200
|3175.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3682.25
|Previous Daily Low
|3645.25
|Previous Weekly High
|3694.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|3595.25
|Previous Monthly High
|3674.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|3277.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3659.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3668.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3647.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3627.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3610.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3684.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3701.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3721.08
