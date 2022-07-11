Here is what you need to know on Monday, July 11:
Friday's employment report is out of the way and was a largely positive experience despite some haggling from bears. Bulls cleared the first hurdle comfortably despite some reservations from the growing bearish contingent. Seems like grasping at straws, in my view, as jobs are jobs. From that perspective, the economy looks healthy.
Onto this week's CPI report – the next hurdle to be cleared. This one will likely be a tougher ask. We feel it will be another shocker and may open some discussion as to the possibility of the Fed taking out the big bat and swinging for a 100-basis-point hike. Currently, after the jobs report, 75 basis points is a near certainty. The last time out the Fed blinked and panicked into a 75-basis-point hike. However, the risk-reward remains favored to more short squeezes across the board as equity positioning looks underweight and investors are still looking to get short.
Record Shorts, heading into next week's CPI/Econ releases. pic.twitter.com/NWHUdJXvxc— Macro Charts (@MacroCharts) July 9, 2022
Goldman Trader: "The Top Incoming Question From Clients Is When Do I Re-short... Here Is My Reply" https://t.co/21viVMQ0zq— zerohedge (@zerohedge) July 11, 2022
However, we do have some worries again emanating from China with more covid cases and lockdowns. That has sent futures markets lower on Monday as European markets remain nervous that the Nordstream pipeline's planned maintenance shutdown may not see it reopened. European energy prices have soared this past week as word has spread of gas flows to Europe dropping sharply in June. This may be just a warning during summer, a less than critical month. Europe is on the hook to Russia, but equally it is a two-way relationship. Russia gets well-compensated for selling gas to the EU.
All this talk though has seen the euro collapse to near parity, and the lure of the round number is surely going to work its magnetism now. The dollar index is at 108 now as the Yen too remains pressured. Sterling also exhibits weakness as the UK political scene goes from bad to worse. Gold is $1,763, while Bitcoin continues to cling to $20,000. Oil once again heads back to $100 as global growth fears continue to see all commodities lose ground. As the old saying goes, the best cure for high commodity prices are high commodity prices.
European markets are lower: Eurostoxx -0.4%, FTSE -0.3% and Dax -1%.
US futures are also lower: S&P -0.7%, Nasdaq -0.8% and Dow -0.6%.
Wall Street top news (SPX) (QQQ)
BlackRock (BLK) says overweight equities, underweight bonds. 60/40 won't work anymore. Expects real economic pain, persistent inflation.
US weighs resumption of arms sales to Saudi Arabia, presumably in return for increased oil flows.
Twitter (TWTR) is down as Elon pulls the plug.
Wynn Resorts (WYNN) is down on Macau closing.
Alibaba (BABA) fined by China.
Tencent (TCEHY) fined for failing to comply with anti-monoply rules.
NIO says it formed independent board to invesigate claims by Grizzly Research that it exaggerated revenue.
Camtek (CAMT) up on strong revenues.
Dutch Bros (BROS) down on Baird note.
Occidental Petroleum (OXY) downgraded by Goldman.
Vail Resorts (CFN) CFO stepping down.
Moderna (MRNA) new booster outperformd versus new variants.
Upgrades and downgrades
source: WSJ.com
Economic releases
The author is short Tesla and Twitter.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD touches lowest level in nearly two decades below 1.0070
EUR/USD has slumped to its weakest level since December 2002 below 1.0070 on Monday with the dollar rally picking up steam in the early American session. In the absence of high-tier data releases, safe-haven flows dominate the markets on Monday.
GBP/USD tests 1.1900 as dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure and loses nearly 1% on a daily basis. With the US Dollar Index climbing to fresh multi-decade highs above 108.00 amid risk aversion on Monday, the pair tests 1.1900 in the early American session.
Gold stays in negative territory below $1,740
Gold trades in negative territory below $1,740 but the downside appears limited for the time being despite broad-based dollar strength. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day, helping gold stay relatively resilient.
Why Wall Street expects Bitcoin price to drop to $10,000
There is an increase in skepticism regarding Bitcoin among investors on Wall Street. 60% of the Bloomberg MLIV Pulse survey respondents believe that the Bitcoin price is heading back to $10,000.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!