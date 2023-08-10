- Soft US CPI readings suggesting no more Fed hikes needed sent the USD/MXN plunging.
- After the data, bets for additional Fed tightening dived below 30% for November and less than 10% in September.
- USD/MXN traders’ attention turns to Banxico’s decision at around 19:00 GMT.
USD/MXN plummets below 17.0000 after the Department of Labor in the United States (US) revealed that inflation rose above the prior month’s data but below estimates, seen as a sign that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) tightening cycle has ended. Hence, the USD/MXN exchanges hands at 16.9280, losses 0.74%, ahead of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) monetary policy decision.
US inflation data underwhelms expectations, weighing on the USD, while traders await Banxico's monetary policy direction
The US Dollar (USD) cemented its faith in expectations for an inflation report that can spur speculations for further tightening by the Fed but failed to crystalize. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.2% YoY, above June’s 3% but beneath forecasts, while core CPI, which strips volatile items, advanced 4.7% YoY, lower than the previous reading of 4.8% in June.
After the data, traders slashed bets the Fed would raise rates again, as shown by money market futures. The CME FedWatch Tools shows the chances for a rate hike in September below 10%, while for the November meeting, it dropped to 23.6% from 33.8% a month ago.
At the same time, another report from the Labor Department showed that Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending July 29 rose by 248K exceeding estimates of 230K.
Of late, the San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly stated that CPI data was good news. Still, the July report did not imply Fed’s victory n inflation, while stressing she’s data dependent and supported the last month’s Fed rate hike. She pushed back against easing monetary conditions, saying there’s a “long way from a conversation about rate cuts.”
Later in the day, Banxico is expected to hold rates unchanged at 11.25%, with traders eyeing signals about the forward path of the Mexican central bank. Dovish signs could weaken the Mexican Peso, and the USD/MXN could erase its earlier losses following US economic data releases.
USD/MXN Price Analysis: Technical outlook
With the USD/MXN breaking support at 17.0000, the pair is testing a previously broken resistance trendline that turned support, which is cushioning USD/MXN’s fall. The USD/MXN break below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 16.9771 gave another leg-down to the pair. Nevertheless, traders should be aware that Banxico’s decision late in the day could trigger a fade move in the pair’s recent fall. Key support levels lie at a year-to-date (YTD) low of 16.6238, followed by the October 2015 swing low at 16.3267. Contrarily, USD/MXN’s resistance areas emerge at the 20-day EMA at 16.9771, followed by the 17.0000 psychological level and the 50-day EMA at 17.1222.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|16.9382
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1221
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.72
|Today daily open
|17.0603
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16.9073
|Daily SMA50
|17.0754
|Daily SMA100
|17.5123
|Daily SMA200
|18.2753
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.1888
|Previous Daily Low
|17.0488
|Previous Weekly High
|17.4274
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.6694
|Previous Monthly High
|17.3957
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.6258
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.1023
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.1353
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.0098
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.9593
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.8698
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.1498
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.2393
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.2898
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1000 after US inflation data
EUR/USD spiked above 1.1050 with the initial reaction to the US inflation data but started to retreat toward 1.1000. Although the annual Core CPI came in slightly below the market expectation, hawkish comments from Fed's Daly help the US Dollar stage a rebound and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2750, erases daily gains
GBP/USD spiked above 1.2800 in the early American session but reversed its direction. As the US Dollar regained its traction following an immediate decline after July inflation data, the pair dropped below 1.2750 and erased its daily gains.
Gold retreats below $1,920 following CPI-inspired spike
Gold price lost its traction and dropped below $1,920. Following a spike to $1,930 with the initial reaction to July inflation data from the US, XAU/USD struggles to preserve its bullish momentum, with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stabilizing near 4%.
SEC to appeal XRP ruling, non-security status of XRP likely at risk
XRP ruling by Judge Analisa Torres will likely be appealed by the US SEC, in latest development of the lawsuit. While there is speculation of XRP losing its non-security status with a reversal of Judge Torres’ ruling, experts believe this is unlikely until 2025 at least.
NVDA stock breaks below 50-day SMA
Nvidia (NVDA) stock broke below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Wednesday for the first time since early January, signaling an end to the semiconductor’s robust rally in the first half of the year.