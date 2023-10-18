- USD/JPY trades above 149.80 as US 10-year Treasury bond yield hits its highest since 2007.
- Housing Starts in the US show a 7% increase, while Building Permits see a 4.4% drop.
- Fed officials adopt a neutral stance, reducing the chances of a November rate hike.
- Ex-BoJ Board member Sakurai hints at a potential end to negative rates.
The US Dollar (USD) pares its earlier losses against the Japanese Yen (JPY) and rises above the 149.80 area as the US 10-year Treasury bond yield climbs above 4.913%, its highest level since 2007. Risk aversion dominates the financial markets, though it failed to propel the Yen, as the major gains 0.05%.
US Dollar gains ground vs. Yen as risk-aversion drives the financial markets
US President Joe Biden's visit to Israel aimed to ease tensions within the Middle East spurred an escalation of the rhetoric, with Iran blaming Israel after an explosion at a Gaza hospital, which Biden clarified. Israel's chances of launching a ground attack at Gaza keep traders on edge, as portrayed by US equities posting losses while global bond yields surge.
The latest round of economic data showed that American households remain resilient amid an increase in September’s Retail Sales report. In addition, Industrial Production (IP) expansion portrays the US economy is robust. Wednesday’s economic data in the US revealed that Housing Starts rose 7% in September, while Building Permits plunged 4.4%.
Recent comments from US Federal Reserve officials show they have adopted a more neutral stance, which has diminished the chances for a hike in November, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Nevertheless, odds for a quarter of a percent increase in January 2024 stand at 51.65%, keeping investors wary of further tightening.
On the Japanese front, an ex-Bank of Japan (BoJ) Board member, Sakurai, said the BoJ could end negative rates before tweaking the Yield Curve Control (YCC). A news article by Bloomberg reported the BoJ would upwardly revise its core inflation forecasts for fiscal years 2023 and 2024.
USD/JPY Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.87
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|149.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|149.08
|Daily SMA50
|147.44
|Daily SMA100
|144.42
|Daily SMA200
|139.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.85
|Previous Daily Low
|148.76
|Previous Weekly High
|149.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.16
|Previous Monthly High
|149.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|144.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|151.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
