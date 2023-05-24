USD/JPY remains quite around 138.60 as investors baffle due to US debt-ceiling raise delay

- USD/JPY has turned quiet around 138.60 amid a lack of clarity over further action after a delay in the US debt-ceiling raise.
- The US Dollar Index is in an inventory adjustment phase after reclaiming the previous week’s high above 103.60.
- Japanese economic prospects are getting stronger amid wage growth and a recovery in overall demand.
The USD/JPY pair is displaying signs of a sheer decline in volatility around 138.60 as investors are confused about further action in the FX domain. The asset is struggling to deliver a decisive move amid a lack of clarity as US debt-ceiling issues are not reaching a bipartisan deal.
S&P500 futures have posted some gains in early Tokyo. US equities were heavily sold on Tuesday as investors are worried that a default by the United States economy in addressing its obligated payments will trigger a recession. Market sentiment has dampened amid obscurity in global markets.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is in an inventory adjustment phase after reclaiming the previous week’s high above 103.60. It is difficult to consider further direction as investors are awaiting the release of the May meeting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes.
Investors should not that Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell cited in May’s meeting that the central bank will be more data-dependent from now after hiking interest rates by 25 basis points (bps). On Friday, Fed Powell delivered a dovish interest rate guidance, supported a pause for June’s monetary policy meeting as tight credit conditions by US regional banks are weighing heavily on inflationary pressures.
On the Japanese Yen front, economic prospects are getting stronger amid wage growth and a recovery in overall demand. Reuters Tankan Survey reported Business sentiment at big Japanese manufacturers turned positive for the first time this year and service-sector morale hit a five-month high, providing more evidence of an economy on the mend after a COVID-led recession,”
Also, Manufacturing PMI (May) jumped to 50.8 vs. the estimates of 49.5 while Services PMI soared to 56.3 against the estimates of 55.2 in the same period. These conditions might support Japan’s inflation for steadily remaining above 2%.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.6
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|138.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.03
|Daily SMA50
|134.06
|Daily SMA100
|133.29
|Daily SMA200
|137.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|138.91
|Previous Daily Low
|138.24
|Previous Weekly High
|138.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.65
|Previous Monthly High
|136.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|138.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|139.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
