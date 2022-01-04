USD/JPY Price Analysis: Extends the rally to five-year highs, closes in on 116.00

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/JPY clears November 2021 highs in a bid to recapture 116.00.
  • US Treasury yields consolidate near multi-week highs on Fed rate hike expectations.
  • Ascending triangle breakout on the 1D chart calls for more upside.

USD/JPY is sitting at the highest levels since January 2017, fast-approaching the 116.00 mark, as the US dollar sees a renewed buying interest across the board in Asian trading.

The major continues to draw support from the recent strength in the US Treasury yields across the curve, as investors price in a March Fed rate hike while surging Omicron covid cases globally also keep the returns on the market elevated.

It's worth noting that Treasury yields moved higher throughout 2021 amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and inflation. The benchmark 10-year rates jumped above 1.60%, rising as much as 13 basis points on the day.

Looking forward, the Fed-driven sentiment and covid updates will continue to have an impact on the yields, in turn, impacting the major. Also, of note remains the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for trading USD/JPY in the day ahead.

USD/JPY’s daily chart shows that the price has stormed through the ascending triangle resistance at 115.55, triggering a fresh advance to 115.81 multi-year highs. A daily closing above that resistance is needed to confirm the triangle breakout, opening doors for a rally towards 116.00.

The next critical upside target is seen at the 116.50 psychological level.

USD/JPY: Daily chart

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), however, peeps into the overbought region, warranting caution for bulls.

Any retracement will challenge the daily lows of 115.29 before taking on the 115.00 support area. Monday’s low of 114.95 will be next on the sellers’ radars.

USD/JPY: Additional levels to consider

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 115.76
Today Daily Change 0.41
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 115.35
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 114.18
Daily SMA50 114.01
Daily SMA100 112.53
Daily SMA200 111.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 115.37
Previous Daily Low 114.95
Previous Weekly High 115.21
Previous Weekly Low 114.45
Previous Monthly High 115.21
Previous Monthly Low 112.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 115.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 115.11
Daily Pivot Point S1 115.07
Daily Pivot Point S2 114.8
Daily Pivot Point S3 114.65
Daily Pivot Point R1 115.49
Daily Pivot Point R2 115.64
Daily Pivot Point R3 115.91

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after upbeat US ADP data

EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after upbeat US ADP data

EUR/USD turned south and retreated to 1.1300 area after the data published by ADP showed that private sector employment in the US rose by 807,000 in December, surpassing the market expectation of 400,000 by a wide margin. However, the pair managed to limit its losses as it stays afloat in the positive territory ahead of FOMC minutes.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3550

GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3550

GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory near 1.3550 in the early American session on Wednesday. ADP Employment Change in the US arrived at +807K in December but the initial market reaction was largely muted. Focus shifts to FOMC Minutes. 

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes

Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes

Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.

Gold News

Decentraland price coils up before MANA explodes by 22%

Decentraland price coils up before MANA explodes by 22%

Decentraland price is at an inflection point and will likely catalyze a massive run-up. This outlook, however, depends on how MANA bounces off the support level it is hovering around.

Read more

Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium

Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles

Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures