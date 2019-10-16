USD/JPY consolidates Tuesday's gains, trades around 108.70 ahead of US data

- Market mood turns sour amid Brexit uncertainty on Wednesday.
- US Dollar Index stays relatively calm below 98.50.
- Coming up: September retail sales data from the United States (US).
The USD/JPY pair advanced to its highest level since early August at 108.90 on Tuesday boosted by the upbeat market sentiment amid hopes of the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK) reaching a Brexit deal ahead of the October 31st deadline.
Brexit headlines continue to impact the risk sentiment
However, Wednesday's headlines on Brexit revealed that there is a possibility that sides will not be able to finalize an agreement before the end of the day and caused investors to start moving towards safe-haven assets such as the JPY. As of writing, the pair was down 0.15% on the day at 108.67.
In the second half of the day, the retail sales data from the United States (US), which is expected to show an increase of 0.3% on a monthly basis in September, will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
More importantly, markets will remain focused on the developments surrounding Brexit talks and changes in the market mood. At the moment, the S&P 500 Futures is down 0.3% on the day, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to start the day in the negative territory. There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases from Japan in the remainder of the week.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.65
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|108.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.72
|Daily SMA50
|107.05
|Daily SMA100
|107.57
|Daily SMA200
|109.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.9
|Previous Daily Low
|108.15
|Previous Weekly High
|108.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.65
|Previous Monthly High
|108.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto gains amid trade concerns, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Tensions between the US and China have emerged over purchases of goods and Hong Kong, weighing on the mood. US Retail Sales are awaited.
GBP/USD rebounds as Barnier optimistic about a Brexit deal
GBP/USD rebounds to the mid-1.2700s after Chief EU Negotiator Barnier expressed optimism about reaching a deal. Earlier reports about an impasse due to the DUP's objection sent it below 1.27. The see-saw continues.
USD/JPY consolidates Tuesday's gains, trades around 108.70 ahead of US data
Market mood turns sour amid Brexit uncertainty on Wednesday. US Dollar Index stays relatively calm below 98.50. Coming up: September retail sales data from the United States (US).
Gold in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range around $1480 region
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session on Wednesday.
Ethereum's consolidation tests downside limits and triggers fear
XRP retains the bullish setup and sets itself apart from the general trend. Bitcoin retains its safety zone with respect to the limits. Ethereum reflects the worrying loss of momentum.