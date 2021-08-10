USD/JPY climbs to multi-week highs above 110.50 on rising US T-bond yields

- USD/JPY continues to push higher in American session.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising for the fifth straight day.
- US Dollar Index stays in the green above 93.00.
The USD/JPY pair extended its daily advance in the early American session and reached its highest level since mid-July at 110.60. As of writing, the pair was up 0.28% on the day at 110.58.
Rising US T-bond yields lift USD/JPY
In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, rising US Treasury bond yields are helping USD/JPY preserve the bullish momentum. At the moment, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up 1% on the day and looks to close the fifth straight trading day in the positive territory.
On the other hand, the USD continues to outperform its rivals and provides an additional boost to USD/JPY. The US Dollar Index, which touched its strongest level in three weeks at 93.14 earlier in the day, is currently rising 0.12% at 93.08.
The only data from the US revealed on Tuesday that Unit Labor Costs rose by 1% in the second quarter. Moreover, the Nonfarm Productivity was up 2.3% in the same period, worse than the market expectation of 3.5%. Later in the session, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will be delivering a speech.
In the meantime, the S&P 500 Index stays flat on the day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is rising 0.35% and the Nasdaq Composite is losing 0.6%, failing to provide a clue regarding the market sentiment.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.55
|Today Daily Change
|0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|110.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.91
|Daily SMA50
|110.13
|Daily SMA100
|109.64
|Daily SMA200
|107.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.35
|Previous Daily Low
|110.03
|Previous Weekly High
|110.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.72
|Previous Monthly High
|111.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.75
