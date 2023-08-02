USD/JPY cleared daily losses following ADP data from July

- USD/JPY trades flat at 143.35 after finding support at a low of 142.22.
- According to ADP, the number of employed people rose by 324k in July.
- Rising yields allowed the USD to gain traction.
On Wednesday, the USD gained traction following hot labour market data from the US. The DXY index trades rose above the 100-day Simple Moving Average towards 102.70, its highest level since early July.
Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) revealed that the number of employed people in the US was 324,000 in July, higher than the 189,000 expected but lower than the revised figure of 455,000 in June.
As a reaction, US bond yields are rising across the board. The 2-year yield jumped to 4.92%, while the 5 and 10-year yields to 4.26% and 4.10%, respectively, with the latter increasing by more than 1%. Regarding bets on the Federal Reserve (Fed), according to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are confident that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) won’t hike in September but started low bets on a 50 basis point hike (bps) in the November meeting. In addition, the odds of a lower hike of 25 bps stand around 25%.
Focus now shifts to Jobless Claims data on Thursday and Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday, as Jerome Powell clearly stated that ongoing decisions will depend “solely” on incoming data.
USD/JPY Levels to watch
Based on the daily chart, the USD/JPY exhibits a bullish outlook for the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remain in positive territory, with the RSI above its midline with a positive slope. The MACD is also displaying green bars, indicating a strengthening bullish momentum.
Resistance levels: 143.50, 144.00, 144.50.
Support levels: 142.30,140.70 (20-day SMA), 140.00.
USD/JPY Daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
