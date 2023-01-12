- USD/INR seesaws near five-week low as bears take a breather after six-day downtrend.
- Upbeat Oil prices, unimpressive details from India join mixed China inflation to keep buyers hopeful.
- Markets brace for softer US inflation but a surprise can’t be ruled out.
USD/INR treads water around 81.65 as bears run out of steam after six-day dominance. In doing so, the Indian Rupee (INR) pair trades near the lowest level since early December while printing minor gains for the first time in over a week.
The quote’s latest consolidation could be linked to the traders’ anticipation of softer US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December, as well as hopes of softer rate hikes and policy pivot in 2023.
The reason could be linked to the recently mixed US data and the downbeat comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. On Wednesday, Boston Fed President Susan Collins backed the smaller rate increases while stating that she leans at this stage to a 25 bps hike. The policy, however, also mentioned that it is very data-dependent. Earlier in the week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell hesitated in conveying monetary policy outlook and raised hopes of a policy pivot. It’s worth noting that downbeat United States activity numbers and sluggish wage growth join softer prints of the NFIB Business Optimism Index for December and mixed Wholesale Inventories for November of late.
On the other hand, the WTI crude oil jumped the most in two months the previous day amid hopes of more energy demand from China, mildly offered near $77.80 by the press time. That said, the black gold’s latest pullback could also be linked to the high inventory build as Reuters quotes the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) saying that crude inventories jumped by 19.0 million barrels last week, the third biggest weekly gain ever and the most since stocks rose by a record 21.6 million barrels in Feb 2021.
Elsewhere, China’s headline CPI YoY grew 1.8% YoY versus 1.8% expected and 1.6% prior whereas the Producer Price Index (PPI) marked -0.7% figures compared to -1.3% previous readings and -0.1% market forecasts. It should be noted that China’s total reopening and early signals of heavy holiday shopping join the chatters that the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will adhere to rate cuts in 2023 to spread the Beijing-inspired optimism and put a floor under USD/INR prices.
Moving ahead, USD/INR traders should pay attention to US CPI details, more importantly to the US CPI ex Food & Energy, amid downbeat expectations and the Fed policymakers’ hesitance in being hawkish. Should the actual outcome arrive as weak, the USD/INR pair may drop further toward 81.00.
Technical analysis
A daily closing below five-month-old ascending support line, now resistance around 81.75, keeps USD/INR buyers hopeful of witnessing further declines.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.6395
|Today Daily Change
|0.0448
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|81.5947
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.5858
|Daily SMA50
|82.0628
|Daily SMA100
|81.6255
|Daily SMA200
|79.8955
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.8186
|Previous Daily Low
|81.4955
|Previous Weekly High
|83.072
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.1896
|Previous Monthly High
|84.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.9855
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.6189
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.6952
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.4539
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.3131
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.1308
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.7771
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.9594
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.1002
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to mild gains below 1.0800 as ECB hawks battle with Fed doves ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD holds onto bullish bias around the 1.0770-80 region, the highest since May 2022, as markets await the all-important US inflation data on early Thursday. ECB policymakers continue suggesting needs for higher rates but Fed talks appear to lose hawkish bias of late.
GBP/USD: Potentially bullish above 1.2110 as Doji forms off 200-day EMA
GBP/USD justifies the previous day’s bullish candlestick formation above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as it prints the first daily gains in three. The Cable pair portrays mild gains near 1.2165 heading into Thursday’s London open.
Gold bulls refuse to give up ahead of US Consumer Price Index Premium
Gold price is seeing fresh demand early Thursday, as bulls fight back control amid typical cautious trading ahead of the highly anticipated United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release. The US Dollar is consolidating near seven-month troughs, undermined by falling US Treasury bond yields.
XRP price rallies 12% but whales have another plan in mind
XRP price rallied 12% in the last five days to breach a two-month hurdle, suggesting a breakout. While this outlook is bullish, a spike in whale transaction count greater than $100,000 indicates that smart investors are booking profits.
Technical market outlook ahead of US CPI data
Today’s inflation data out of the US serves as the macro highlight for the week. The consensus heading into the event forecasts a 6th deceleration to 6.5% in the 12 months to December, with a forecast range spanning between a 6.8% high and a 6.3% low, down from 7.1% in November.