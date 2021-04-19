USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee snaps three-day uptrend on the way to 75.00

- USD/INR picks up bids towards the intraday top.
- Three-week-old support line, February top test sellers ahead of the key SMA.
- Bulls need to stay beyond 75.20 before eyeing 10-month-long horizontal resistance.
USD/INR buyers are back after three-day off as the quote rises to 74.86, up 0.25% intraday, during the initial Indian trading session on Monday. In doing so, the Indian rupee pair justifies Friday’s bounce off an ascending trend line from March 29.
However, the receding bullish strength of the MACD suggests lesser upside scope for the USD/INR prices.
As a result, the 75.00 threshold and 75.20 gain the major attention of countertrend traders.
Though, a clear break of 75.20 will enable USD/INR bulls to battle the key 75.50 horizontal resistance comprising highs marked since mid-July.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the stated immediate support line, near 74.40, will direct short-term USD/INR sellers toward 74.20.
In a case where the pair drops below 74.20, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci Retracements of February-April upside, respectively around 73.80 and 73.40, will join 200-day SMA level of 73.67 to test the bears.
Overall, USD/INR is bullish but the further upside will have a bumpy road.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.818
|Today Daily Change
|0.1408
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19%
|Today daily open
|74.6772
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.6817
|Daily SMA50
|73.1497
|Daily SMA100
|73.2489
|Daily SMA200
|73.6768
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.9365
|Previous Daily Low
|74.298
|Previous Weekly High
|75.496
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.298
|Previous Monthly High
|73.958
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.2569
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.5419
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.6926
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.3379
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.9987
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.6994
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.9764
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.2757
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.6149
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD attempts recovery above 1.1950 as US dollar bounce fizzles
EUR/USD is attempting a recovery above 1.1950 ahead of the European open, as the US dollar’s rebound falters amid persistent weakness in the Treasury yields. Easing concerns over EU's covid vaccines rollout and dovish Fed expectations underpin the spot.
GBP/USD: 200-SMA, previous resistance line test pullback above 1.3800
GBP/USD consolidates recent gains around 1.3825 amid Monday’s Asian session. The cable sellers jostle with an ascending support line, previous resistance, from April 08 and 200-SMA while staying below a one-month-long resistance line.
Gold’s path of least resistance appears north, $1798 in sight
Gold is consolidating last week’s rally to two-month highs of $1784, in the wake of the persistent weakness in the US Treasury yields across the curve. However, gold bulls remain motivated, as China steps up bullion imports.
Bitcoin network hash rate drop may not have caused BTC price crash
China’s prominent regions for Bitcoin mining have suffered an electrical grid blackout, causing Bitcoin’s hash rate to decline. Bitcoin price crashed over the weekend, coinciding with the drop of the network’s hash rate.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Banks beat the street, COIN booms as funds flow to ETFs
Equity markets continue to remain bolstered from all sides as the macro environment produces strong numbers, earnings continue to smash estimates and inflation concerns take a back seat. Earnings season switches from bank stocks to reopening plays.