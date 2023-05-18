USD Index keeps the bid bias unchanged near 103.00

- The index extends the weekly recovery around the 103.00 zone.
- The still unsolved debt ceiling remains in centre stage.
- Weekly Claims, Philly Fed index, Fedspeak next on tap.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a basket of its main competitors, keeps the buying interest well and sound near the 103.00 region on Thursday.
USD Index looks at data, debt ceiling
The index so far advances for the third session in a row on the back of persistent uncertainty surrounding the debt ceiling discussion despite the spark of optimism around the issue emerged on Wednesday.
The current march north in the index comes pari passu with further upside in US yields across the curve, where the short end regained the area above the key 4.0% threshold to return to levels last seen in mid-April.
In the US data space, usual weekly Claims are due seconded by the Philly Fed Manufacturing gauge, Existing Home Sales and the CB Leading Index. In addition, FOMC’s P. Jefferson (permanent voter, centrist) and Dallas Fed L. Logan (voter, centrist) are due to speak along with the testimony by FOMC’s M. Barr (permanent voter, centrist) before the US Senate.
What to look for around USD
The index keeps the optimism well in place for yet another session and looks to consolidate the recent breakout of the 103.00 barrier.
The index manages well to leave behind the recent multi-week consolidation theme, setting aside at the same time initial weakness following the recent indication that the Fed will probably pause its normalization process in the near future. That said, the future direction of monetary policy will be determined by the performance of key fundamentals (employment and prices mainly).
Favouring an impasse by the Fed appears the persevering disinflation – despite consumer prices remain well above the target – incipient cracks in the labour market, the loss of momentum in the economy and persevering uncertainty surrounding the US banking sector.
Key events in the US this week: MBA Mortgage Applications, Building Permits, Housing Starts (Wednesday) – Philly Fed Index, Initial Jobless Claims, CB Leading Index, Existing Home Sales (Thursday) – Fed J. Powel (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Persistent debate over a soft/hard landing of the US economy. Terminal Interest rate near the peak vs. speculation of rate cuts in late 20223. Fed’s pivot. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is up 0.10% at 102.96 and the break above 103.11 (monthly high May 17) could open the door to 105.79 (200-day SMA) and then 105.88 (2023 high March 8). On the downside, the next support emerges at 101.01 (weekly low April 26) prior to 100.78 (2023 low April 14) and finally 100.00 (psychological level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close in eight weeks near 1.0760 Premium
A stronger US Dollar lead the EUR/USD to the third consecutive daily loss and the lowest daily close since March 24. Hopes of a debt-ceiling deal, upbeat US data and hawkish comments from Fed official fueled the rally of the Greenback.
GBP/USD consolidates losses around 1.2400
GBP/USD bottomed at 1.2390, the lowest level in three weeks. It then rebounded modestly, to settle around 1.2400. The slide took place amid a stronger US Dollar across the board. The DXY jumped to the strongest level since mid-March.
Gold: XAU/USD on its way to test $1,900 Premium
Spot Gold extends its bearish route, so far bottoming on Thursday at $1,951.92 a troy ounce, its lowest since April 3. Financial markets kick-started the day with optimism amid news about extending the United States (US) debt ceiling.
Bitcoin Price: How Adam Back's 'hyperbitcoinization' theory could fuel a new wave of accumulation
Bitcoin (BTC) OG Adam Back has made a case that could prove bullish for the flagship cryptocurrency, arguing "hyperbitcoinization" is near at sight.
US Leading Economic Index: Who you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?
April marks the 10th month in which the six-month average change in the Leading Economic Index has been below a key recession threshold.