USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah corrects from near three-week tops amid weak Indonesian Retail Sales

Indonesia's Retail Sales dropped by another 2.1% on the year in August vs. a 2.9% decrease seen in July, the latest survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI), the Indonesian central bank, released on Monday.
FX implications
USD/IDR bounced off from near three-week troughs of 14,197.50 on weak Indonesian data.
At the press time, USD/IDR trades at 14,215, down 0.04% on a daily basis, as the rupiah pares back gains.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1600 as USD licks NFP-led wounds
EUR/USD struggles to extend the corrective pullback towards 1.1600, as the US dollar rebounds amid worsening mood. Mixed concerns relating to Fed tapering, US-China and soaring energy costs dent risk appetite. Light trading can restrict intraday moves, as all eyes remain on Wednesday’s US inflation and FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD: Bears need 1.3580 to give
GBP/USD has corrected into a critical daily resistance following the last September drop to test below 1.35 the figure. The resistance, at this juncture, if it holds, then the price would be expected to melt and break 4-hour supports and results in a downside continuation to test trendline support.
Gold faces a wall of resistances around $1765
Gold is attempting another run higher on Monday, despite the risk-on market mood and persistent strength in the US Treasury yields, which underpins the greenback. Gold price rebounds from critical $1750 amid mixed market sentiment.
Biden administration mulls executive order on increasing crypto oversight
The Biden administration is reportedly planning to widen the scope of cryptocurrency oversight. An executive order is being considered for agencies to examine digital assets. President Joe Biden has still yet to make a decision.
US Sep Nonfarm Payrolls: Taper expectations intact despite dismal job numbers
The US economy created less than half the number of expected jobs in September. Firms seem unwilling or unable to hire workers despite a huge backlog of unfilled positions. Nonfarm Payrolls added 194,000 jobs in September, less than half the 500,000 consensus forecast.