- US dollar's rebound meets resistance right above 0.9900.
- The greenback trims losses following a two-day sell-off.
- USD/CHF: Below 0.9876, the near-term risk turns negative – Credit Suisse.
The US dollar is attempting to pare losses on Thursday after the sharp reversal witnessed in the previous two days. The pair bounced up from three-week lows at 0.9840, has stalled below 0.9900 after hitting session highs at 0.9925.
The US dollar picks up amid upbeat US data
Data released by the Commerce Department revealed an unexpected rebound in the US economy. US Gross Domestic Product expanded at a 2.6% annual pace in the third quarter, beating expectations of a 2.4% growth and reversing two consecutive contractions in the previous quarters.
On the negative side, however, domestic demand has shown its weakest performance in two years, confirming the negative impact of the sharpest monetary tightening cycle of the latest 40 years.
US stock markets jumped into the green following the data, although they are mixed at the time of writing, with the Dow Jones 1.2% higher the S&P Index practically flat, and the Nasdaq 0.8% down.
US Treasury yields have continued their pullback, with the benchmark 10-year bond trading at 3.9%, down from levels near 4.3% earlier this week.
USD/CHF: Breach of 0.9876 shifts the near-term risk lower – Credit Suisse
FX analysts at Credit Suisse warn about a bearish move past 0.9876, which might pull the pair to the 0.9775 area: “USD/CHF has managed to break below 0.9876. This signals that further near-term weakness is likely to follow. With near-term MACD also reinforcing this bearish signal, we look for a fall to 0.9838/30 initially and then likely for a test of the 55-DMA at 0.9775.”
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9897
|Today Daily Change
|0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|0.986
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9941
|Daily SMA50
|0.9799
|Daily SMA100
|0.9725
|Daily SMA200
|0.9583
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9963
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9853
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0148
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9919
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9966
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.948
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9895
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9921
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.982
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9782
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.971
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9931
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0002
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0041
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD extends slump below parity in the ECB aftermath
EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated below 1.0000 after having climbed toward 1.0050 earlier in the session. ECB hiked its policy rate by 75 bps but President Lagarde refrained from committing to one more over-sized rate hike, making it tough for the euro to gather strength.
GBP/USD drops below 1.1600 as dollar gains traction
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and declined below 1.1600 in the American session. With investors adopting a cautious stance, the greenback stays resilient against its rivals as a safe haven and causing the pair to stay on the backfoot.
Gold under pressure as mood improves
Gold trades not far below its daily opening at $1,664.31 after first-tier events failed to trigger volatility. Nevertheless, financial markets are much more optimistic after data indicated the US economy recovered at a faster-than-anticipated pace in the third quarter of the year.
Dogecoin price triggers a multi-year breakout as DOGE bulls hint at a revisit of $0.190
DOGE shows a clear surge in bullish momentum after months of trading lower and consolidating in a tight range. This explosive move has the potential to propel the dog-themed crypto higher.
Amazon Earnings Preview: AMZN stock sags ahead of Q3 earnings
Amazon (AMZN) shed 2.6% at Thursday's open to trade at $112.65 ahead of third-quarter earnings out after the close. Analysts still expect 30% Amazon Web Services growth.