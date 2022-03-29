- USD/CHF gained some positive traction for the third successive day on Tuesday.
- A positive risk tone undermined the safe-haven CHF and remained supportive.
- Hawkish Fed expectations acted as a tailwind for the USD and favours bulls.
The USD/CHF pair edged higher through the early part of the European session and climbed to a fresh daily high, around the 0.9360 region in the last hour.
The pair attracted fresh buying on Tuesday - marking the third successive day of the positive move - and inched back closer to over a one-week high, around the 0.9380 area touched the previous day. Hopes for progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations and a diplomatic solution to end the war boosted investors' confidence. This was evident from a generally positive tone around the equity markets, which, in turn, undermined traditional safe-haven assets, including the Swiss franc, and extended support to the USD/CHF pair.
On the other hand, the US dollar continued drawing support from expectations that the Fed would adopt a more aggressive policy response to combat stubbornly high inflation. In fact, the markets have been pricing in the possibility of a 50 bps at the next two meetings, which was reinforced by the recent surge in the US Treasury bond yields. This was seen as another factor that acted as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair and supports prospects for an extension of the recent goodish rebound from the 0.9260 zone, or the two-week low touched last Friday.
Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of JOLTS Job Openings and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will drive the USD demand. Traders will further take cues from developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga, which will influence the risk sentiment and drive demand for the CHF. The combination of factors should provide some impetus to the USD/CHF pair and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9359
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|0.9339
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.93
|Daily SMA50
|0.9252
|Daily SMA100
|0.9233
|Daily SMA200
|0.9212
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9382
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9293
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9376
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.926
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9297
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9348
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9327
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9294
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9249
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9206
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9383
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9427
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9472
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
