USD/CHF stays depressed around mid-0.9300s ahead of Swiss GDP

- USD/CHF remains pressured after reversing from the highest levels since early December the previous day.
- Risk-on mood, month-end consolidation joins mixed US data to favor sellers.
- Swiss Q4 GDP expected to ease on YoY but improve on seasonally adjusted QoQ basis.
- Second-tier US data, risk catalysts also important for fresh impulse.
USD/CHF portrays the pre-data anxiety while making rounds to 0.9350 during early Tuesday. Even so, the cautious optimism in the market, as well as the broad US Dollar weakness, allows the Swiss currency pair to consolidate the first monthly gain in four.
The trade-positive headline from the White House joined a retreat in the US Treasury bond yields to underpin the latest cautious optimism.
That said, the US offers an olive branch to China companies despite its political differences with the dragon nation, allowing the S&P 500 Futures to track Wall Street’s gains by the press time. “Despite fraying relations with Beijing, US President Joe Biden is expected to forego expansive new restrictions on American investment in China, denying a push by some hawks in his administration and Congress,” reported Politico late Monday.
It’s worth noting that the US Treasury bond yields remain lackluster while the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains by tracking Wall Street’s upbeat closing amid quiet hours of Tuesday’s trading.
On Monday, US Durable Goods Orders slumped -4.5% in January versus -4.0% expected and 5.1% prior. However, the Nondefense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft grew 0.8% versus 0.0% analysts’ expectations and -0.3% previous readings. On the same line, the US Pending Home Sales rallied 8.0% MoM versus 1.0% expected and 1.1% prior.
Even so, Federal Reserve Governor Philip Jefferson said on Monday that it is important to get back to 2% inflation to allow those sorts of sustained economic gains. Reuters also portrayed hawkish Fed concerns while saying, “Economic data this month reflected still tight jobs markets and inflation remaining sticky, leading Fed funds futures traders to bet on higher rates, which in the US are now seen peaking in September at 5.4%, up from 4.58% now.”
Moving on, Swirzerland’s fourth quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will be crucial for immediate direction. Forecasts suggest that the QoQ GDP is up 0.3% versus 0.2% prior, but the YoY figure hints at a contraction in economic activities by 1.2% versus the previous growth of 0.5%.
Apart from the Swiss GDP, the second-tier US data, namely Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence, Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index and Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for February, as well as the preliminary US trade numbers for January, will also be important for USD/CHF traders to watch for clear directions.
Technical analysis
USD/CHF pullback remains elusive unless the quote stays beyond a two-week-old ascending support line, around 0.9320 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9356
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.9359
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9244
|Daily SMA50
|0.9252
|Daily SMA100
|0.9459
|Daily SMA200
|0.9571
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9429
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9344
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9409
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9221
|Previous Monthly High
|0.941
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9085
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9377
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9397
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9326
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9293
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9241
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9411
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9462
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9496
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats modestly, clings to gains above 1.0650 after US data
EUR/USD has retreated modestly from the weekly high it set near 1.0700 earlier in the session but managed to stay in positive territory above 1.0650. The US data showed that input inflation increased in the manufacturing sector in February, helping the USD erase some of its daily losses.
GBP/USD reverses direction, drops toward 1.2000
GBP/USD has lost its traction in the second half of the day and declined toward 1.2000. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment after the ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US seems to be helping the US Dollar stage a rebound, causing the pair to push lower.
Gold drops below $1,840 as US yields gain traction
Gold price reversed its direction and dropped below $1,840 in the American session. After the data from the US revealed that the Prices Paid component of the ISM Manufacturing PMI survey climbed above 50 in February, the 10-year US T-bond yield rose toward 4%, weighing on XAU/USD.
Solana: With negativity priced in, SOL could jump 80% in just three months
Solana (SOL) price is set to rip roughly 80% higher in the coming months as a massive tailwind heads its way. A big dispersion is set to happen in cryptocurrencies as the US regulatory crackdown is just around the corner.
AMC stock craters as bulls take profits following consensus beat
AMC stock is down 8.1% at $6.56 in Wednesday's premarket trade after early excitement over the cinema chain's fourth quarter beat of Wall Street consensus projections faded.