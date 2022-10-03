- USD/CHF turns positive for the second straight day and draws support from a combination of factors.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets continue to underpin the USD and remain supportive of the move up.
- A positive risk tone dents demand for the safe-haven CHF and provide an additional lift to the major.
The USD/CHF pair attracts fresh buying near the 0.9830 region on Monday and turns positive for the second successive day. The intraday move up picks up the pace and lifts spot prices back above the 0.9900 mark, or a three-day high during the first half of the European session.
Following an early dip, the US dollar catches fresh bids on the first day of a new week and allows the USD/CHF pair to capitalize on Friday's strong rally of nearly 150 pips from the 0.9730 area. Apart from this, a modest recovery in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a positive tone around the US equity futures - undermines the safe-haven Swiss franc and provides an additional lift to the major.
The USD uptick, meanwhile, seems unaffected by a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields and continues to take cues from expectations that the Fed will stick to its aggressive rate hiking cycle. In fact, the markets have been pricing in another supersized 75 bps Fed rate increase in November. This, in turn, should act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and favours the USD bulls.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the ISM Manufacturing PMI for a fresh impetus later during the early North American session. The focus, however, will be on Friday's release of the US monthly jobs report, popularly known as NFP. Nevertheless, the USD/CHF pair seems poised to climb further towards the 0.9945-0.9950 supply zone, or a multi-month high set in September.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9908
|Today Daily Change
|0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|0.987
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9726
|Daily SMA50
|0.9647
|Daily SMA100
|0.9679
|Daily SMA200
|0.9513
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9877
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9738
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9966
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9738
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9966
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.948
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9824
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9791
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.978
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.969
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9641
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9919
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9967
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0058
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
