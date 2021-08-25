USD/CHF remains below 0.9150 as US Treasury yields rebound

  • USD/CHF prints milder gains on Thursday in the Asian session.
  • Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar.
  • The Swiss franc losses part of its gain as risk lingers on supply-chain issues.

USD/CHF consolidates gains in the Asian trading hours on Thursday. After testing the high at around 0.9158 in the previous session’s, the pair retraced back and made a low of 0.9127 in the initial trading session.

At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9137, up 0.02% for the day.

The US Treasury yields trade higher at 1.34% with 0.38% gains. The US Dollar Index (DXY) diverges from the benchmark 10-year yields movement and trades below 93.00, which capped the gains for USD/CHF.

US Durable Goods Orders fell 0.1% in July, less than market forecast at a 0.3% drop.

On the other hand, the Swiss Franc came under pressure after a sentiment index by Credit Suisse plunged by 51 points approx. in August to -7.8, which suggested that the Swiss economy was at risk of an abrupt end to the resurgence of the pandemic in the US and China. This, in turn, would disrupt the supply chain issues for an export-reliant economy.

It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures were trading at 4,496, up 0.22%, hit an all-time high in the US session.


As for now, traders are waiting for the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) index, Corporate Profits, and Initial Jobless Claims data to gauge the market sentiment.

USD/CHF additional levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9138
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 0.9124
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9134
Daily SMA50 0.9166
Daily SMA100 0.9119
Daily SMA200 0.9076
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9139
Previous Daily Low 0.9111
Previous Weekly High 0.9207
Previous Weekly Low 0.91
Previous Monthly High 0.9274
Previous Monthly Low 0.904
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9122
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9128
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.911
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9096
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9081
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9138
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9153
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9167

 

 

