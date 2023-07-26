USD/CHF recovers some ground above the 0.8650 mark, Fed decision eyes

Share:

USD/CHF recovers some ground around 0.8655, gaining 0.20% on the day.

The headlines surrounding the US-China trade war tensions, the Chinese stimulus plan remain in focus.

Investors might prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the FOMC meeting.

The USD/CHF pair recovers some lost ground and edges higher to the 0.8655 region during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The pair retreats from a weekly high of 0.8700, triggered by a mildly softer tone surrounding the Greenback. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of the Greenback against six other major currencies, post modest gains near the 101.35 mark on Wednesday.

The data released on Tuesday revealed that the US Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index rose to 117.0 from 110.1 (revised from 109.7) in June. Further details of the publication showed that the Present Situation Index climbed to 160.0 from 155.3, and the Consumer Expectations Index climbed from 80 to 88.3. Finally, the one-year consumer inflation expectation dropped to 5.7%.

It’s worth noting that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce the monetary policy decision. The Fed is widely anticipated to raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25–5.50%. Market players believe this event could be the last rate hike of the current hike cycle. However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference on Wednesday will hint at some clues about the possibility of the Fed tightening policy for the entire year. This key event could trigger volatility across financial markets.

That said, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday that Chinese policymakers would take up economic policy adjustments, strengthening confidence and mitigating risks. The hope for more stimulus to shore up the post-COVID recovery in the world's second-largest economy might support the risk-on mood in the market and cap the upside for the Swiss Francs, traditional safe-haven currencies.

On Wednesday, the US Senate voted overwhelmingly in favor of legislation requiring US corporations to report their investments in Chinese technologies like semiconductors and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to federal agencies, said Reuters. The headline surrounding the US-China trade war tensions remains in focus, and it might limit the downside of the Swiss Franc and act as a headwind for the USD/CHF pair.

Moving on, market players are now closely watching the Fed's monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. Investors might prefer to wait to be sidelined ahead of the key event and will take cues from the messaging in the monetary policy statement. A hawkish stance from the Fed could trigger the US Dollar against the CHF. Also, the Swiss Credit Suisse Economic Expectations, ZEW Survey Expectations, and KOF Leading Indicator for July could offer clues about the Swiss Franc movement. Investors will monitor this development and find opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.