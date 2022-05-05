- The USD/CHF recovered all the ground shed post-Fed and is gaining 1.32%.
- A dismal market mood, spurred by the central bank’s tightening, and China’s covid crisis, threatens to disrupt the global economic recovery.
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: If USD/CHF bulls reclaim 0.9900, a move towards parity is on the cards.
The Swiss franc is losing ground against the buck, and the USD/CHF continues to reach a new YTD high after each of the last seven trading sessions amidst a dismal market mood. At 0.9852, the USD/CHF is rallying in the day, though retreated from early daily and current YTD highs around 0.9890.
Wall Street is in a middle of a stock blood bath, as reflected by the market sentiment. Central bank “aggressive” tightening, elevated US Treasury yields and a possible economic slowdown in China, spurred by the zero-tolerance Covid-19 policy, keep investors on their toes.
In the case of the USD/CHF, the pair reversed Wednesday’s profits after dipping to weekly lows reached on May 2 at around 0.9713 but staged a comeback and at the time of writing, is probing May 4 daily high at 0.9852.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF is upward biased from a daily chart perspective, as shown by the daily moving averages (DMAs) sitting below the exchange rate. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), well within the overbought territory at 79.01, might suggest that the pair is about to peak, nevertheless, it is aiming higher.
With that said, the USD/CHF’s first resistance would be March’s 23 daily high at 0.9901. Once cleared, the next step would be the parity at 1.000.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9852
|Today Daily Change
|0.0128
|Today Daily Change %
|1.32
|Today daily open
|0.9722
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9536
|Daily SMA50
|0.9386
|Daily SMA100
|0.9294
|Daily SMA200
|0.925
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9853
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9721
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9759
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9547
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9759
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9221
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9771
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9802
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9678
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9634
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9546
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.981
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9897
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9941
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles around 0.7100 as panic pauses
Wall Street collapsed amid stagflation fears, dragging AUD/USD to 0.7076. The pair is currently trading at around 0.7100 with the greenback retaining most of its intraday gains.
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.0540 after a wild ride
The EUR/USD pair bounced from a weekly low of 1.0492 now trading at around 1.0540. Fear took over financial markets after the BOE warned about recession in the UK.
Gold: The dollar steals the show as fears rule financial markets
Gold is trading in negative territory after peaking at $1,909.72 in the Fed monetary policy decision aftermath. Wall Street reacted positively to the announcement, as US policymakers refrained from announcing a more aggressive monetary policy.
Why Binance Coin price could crash below $300
Binance Coin price inches closer to a major capitulation zone. Significant downside pressure to levels not seen since March 2021 is increasingly likely. Bulls have limited time to stave off a significant crash.
April US Purchasing Managers’ Indexes suggest hiring limits Premium
Employment indexes fall sharply. Unfilled jobs rise to an all-time record in March. Nonfarm Productivity drops the most in 75 years in the first quarter. Payrolls are expected to rise 381,000 in April, the smallest gain in a year.