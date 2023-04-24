USD/CHF Price  Analysis: Tumbles further below 0.8900, with sellers eyeing the YTD low

Conversely, a continuation past the YTD low of 0.8859 is on the cards, based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) staying at bearish territory, followed by the Rate of Change (RoC) of three periods, indicating a fall of -1.04 in USD/CHF prices.

If the USD/CHF breaks above the falling-wedge top trendline, the pair could rally initially, towards the measured objective, at around the 100-day EMA at 0.9240. But on the USD/CHF’s way up, buyers need to reclaim key resistance levels. First, the 0.9000 figure, followed by the April 10 high at 0.9120. A breach of the latter will expose the 0.9200 figure.

Even though last week’s high pierced the 0.9000 figure, and buyers could not decisively crack the latter and test the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), it cemented that the USD/CHF is bearishly biased. However, it appears that a falling wedge, preceded by a downtrend, is forming, which sometimes can act as a reversal pattern. That suggests that the USD/CHF could be poised for an upward correction before falling past the actual YTD low at 0.8859.

The USD/CHF continues its downward trajectory, extending its losses after last Friday’s doji, suggesting that a bottom was reached at 0.8907. Nevertheless, late in the New York session, the USD/CHF pair is trading at 0.8879, below its opening price by 0.46%, after hitting a high of 0.8928.

