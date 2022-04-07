- The USD/CHF falls in the North American session, down 0.05%.
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: Range-bound, but if the 0.9349 is broken, a move towards 0.9400 is on the cards.
The USD/CHF remains subdued amid a choppy trading session, as the pair seesaws around the 0.9300-47 range, unable of breaking above Wednesday’s high at 0.9349, meaning that consolidation might lie ahead. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9332.
Investors’ sentiment is negative, as shown by European and US equities falling. Factors like the Russo-Ukraine war, the global central bank’s tightening monetary conditions in the middle of an elevated inflation scenario, and China’s March PMIs contracting below 50 paint an ugly outlook for Q2 2022.
Nevertheless, the greenback holds to gains, boosted by its safe-haven status on Thursday. The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value against its peers, edges up 0.07% and sits at 99.692. The 10-year US Treasury yield rises three basis points, up to 2.633%.
Overnight, the USD/CHF clung to the daily pivot point around 0.9323 and hovered up/down that level, though trendless as USD/CHF traders assessed the pair’s direction.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF uptrend remains intact. The daily moving averages (DMAs) reside well below the spot price, though almost horizontally, but sitting beneath the 0.9263 50-DMA.
The 4-hour chart shows that a bullish flag, drawn since March 14 highs around 0.9460, was broken, opening the door for further upside on the USD/CHF pair but consolidated within the central daily pivot at press time the R1 resistance level.
That said, the USD/CHF first resistance would be 0.9349. A clear break would expose March 27 and 29 highs area around the 0.9370-80 region, which, once broken, might send the pairs towards March 16 daily high at 0.9460, but first would need to reclaim the 0.9400 mark once broken.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9332
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.9332
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9319
|Daily SMA50
|0.9266
|Daily SMA100
|0.9237
|Daily SMA200
|0.9214
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.935
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9293
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9382
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9195
|Previous Monthly High
|0.946
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9328
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9315
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9268
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9244
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9357
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9382
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9414
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0900 following earlier rebound
EUR/USD advanced toward 1.0950 after the ECB released the accounts of the March policy meeting. With the greenback regaining its traction on hawkish Fed commentary, however, the pair erased a large portion of its daily recovery gains and retreated to the 1.0900 area.
GBP/USD fluctuates in narrow range below 1.3100
GBP/USD is having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction and trading below 1.3100 on Thursday. The greenback holds its ground on the back of hawkish Fed commentary and upbeat weekly Jobless Claims data.
Gold clings to modest daily gains near $1,930
Gold staged a rebound and climbed above $1,930 during the European trading hours on Thursday but struggled to gather further bullish momentum. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is posting small daily gains above 2.6%, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
MANA, APE, AXS and SAND rank first among the most traded metaverse tokens
Metaverse tokens made a comeback despite the bearish momentum in altcoins over the past week. MANA, APE, AXS and SAND rank among the top traded metaverse tokens with rising adoption among investors.
Why is SST going up?
System1 is an integrated digital marketing and customer acquisition firm with a focus on publishing, search, and acquisition. The firm owns a suite of publishing websites that reportedly reach up to 120 million people monthly.