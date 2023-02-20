Conversely, the USD/CHF first resistance would be the 50-day EMA At 0.9279, followed by the 0.9300 figure. A decisive break and the buyers could send the USD/CHF aiming towards the 100-day EMA At 0.9388, ahead of the 0.9400 mark.

For a bearish resumption, the USD/CHF must clear the 20-day EMA, followed by the psychological 0.9200 mark. A breach of the latter will expose the February 9 swing low at 0.9160, followed by the February 14 daily low of 0.9135, ahead of the 0.9100 psychological level.

From a daily chart perspective, the USD/CHF remains neutral to downward biased. On Friday, the USD/CHF reached a new multi-week high but reversed its course and finished with losses of 0.12%. The bearish continuation extended today, though it was capped by the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.9223.

The USD/CHF is subdued amidst a thin liquidity trading session sponsored by a holiday in the United States (US), with traders enjoying a long weekend in the observation of President’s Day. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9230, below its opening price by 0.12%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.