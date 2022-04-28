The USD/CHF advances In the week so far gain 1.50%.

During the day, the US Dollar Index reached a 20-year high at around 103.928

USD/CHF Price Forecast: Forming an inverted hammers

The USD/CHF surged some 100-pips and reached a fresh two-year high around 0.9759 during the day, though it has retraced but stays above the 0.9700 figure in the North American session. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9717, up some 0.27%.

The mood remains positive during the day, as European bourses closed with gains and US equities are set to finish in the green for the second consecutive day. China’s coronavirus outbreak seems to get under control, while geopolitics-wise, the Ukraine-Russia conflict continues to escalate.

On Thursday, the USD/CHF surged 90-pips and reached a two-year high. Late in the North American session, the pair retreated towards the 0.9710s area as traders booked profits as April’s about to end.

In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s measure of value against other currencies, edges up some 0.61% sitting at 103.627. The US 10-year Treasury yield edges up and is gaining three basis points, sitting at 2.865%.

USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook

On Wednesday’s note, I wrote that the “USD/CHF uptrend appears to be overextended,” and despite that conditions, alongside the Relative Strength Index (RSI) showing that the pair is overbought with readings around 81.00, the pair recorded another leg-up reaching a fresh two-year high. Nevertheless, Thursday’s price action of the USD/CHF appears to form an inverted hammer in an uptrend, usually, a sign of exhaustion and possible consolidation of the USD/CHF near the 0.9660s-9750 area.

If the USD/CHF extends its rally, the next resistance would be April’s 28 daily high at 0.9759. A breach of the latter would expose April’s 2020 swing high at 0.9802, followed by March’s 23, 2020 daily high at 0.9900.

On the flip side, the USD/CHF first support would be the 0.9700 mark. Once cleated, the next support would be the April 26 daily high at 0.9626. Break below would expose the April 26 daily low at 0.9564, followed by the June 30, 2020 cycle high-turned-support at 0.9533.

