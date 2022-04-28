- The USD/CHF advances In the week so far gain 1.50%.
- During the day, the US Dollar Index reached a 20-year high at around 103.928
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: Forming an inverted hammers
The USD/CHF surged some 100-pips and reached a fresh two-year high around 0.9759 during the day, though it has retraced but stays above the 0.9700 figure in the North American session. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9717, up some 0.27%.
The mood remains positive during the day, as European bourses closed with gains and US equities are set to finish in the green for the second consecutive day. China’s coronavirus outbreak seems to get under control, while geopolitics-wise, the Ukraine-Russia conflict continues to escalate.
On Thursday, the USD/CHF surged 90-pips and reached a two-year high. Late in the North American session, the pair retreated towards the 0.9710s area as traders booked profits as April’s about to end.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s measure of value against other currencies, edges up some 0.61% sitting at 103.627. The US 10-year Treasury yield edges up and is gaining three basis points, sitting at 2.865%.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
On Wednesday’s note, I wrote that the “USD/CHF uptrend appears to be overextended,” and despite that conditions, alongside the Relative Strength Index (RSI) showing that the pair is overbought with readings around 81.00, the pair recorded another leg-up reaching a fresh two-year high. Nevertheless, Thursday’s price action of the USD/CHF appears to form an inverted hammer in an uptrend, usually, a sign of exhaustion and possible consolidation of the USD/CHF near the 0.9660s-9750 area.
If the USD/CHF extends its rally, the next resistance would be April’s 28 daily high at 0.9759. A breach of the latter would expose April’s 2020 swing high at 0.9802, followed by March’s 23, 2020 daily high at 0.9900.
On the flip side, the USD/CHF first support would be the 0.9700 mark. Once cleated, the next support would be the April 26 daily high at 0.9626. Break below would expose the April 26 daily low at 0.9564, followed by the June 30, 2020 cycle high-turned-support at 0.9533.
Key Technical Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9717
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|0.969
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9418
|Daily SMA50
|0.9331
|Daily SMA100
|0.9268
|Daily SMA200
|0.9235
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9701
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9615
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9593
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9421
|Previous Monthly High
|0.946
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9668
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9648
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9636
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9582
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.955
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9723
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9755
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9809
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looking to stabilize around 1.0500
After hitting a fresh five-year low at 1.0470, the EUR/USD pair managed to climb back above 1.0500 on the back of disappointing US GDP data. The pair has been oscillating around the psychological level ever since, looking for a new comfort zone.
GBP/USD loses recovery momentum, trades below 1.2450
GBP/USD has lost its traction and touched its lowest level since July 2020 near 1.2410 after having recovered toward 1.2500 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing US Q1 GDP data. The greenback clings to strong daily gains as investors don't seem to be changing their minds on the Fed's tightening prospects.
Gold recovery remains limited by $1,900
XAU/USD has resumed its broad downside move and trades closer to $1,880. Earlier, gold attempted a recovery after US GDP figures shocked with a contraction, weighing on the dollar across the board.
Cardano is on track for a price rally, ADA whale transactions cross $16.74B
Proponents have observed a rise in whale transaction activity on Ethereum-killer Cardano’s network. Whale transactions exceeding $100,000 have crossed $16.74 billion as large wallet investors continue to accumulate ADA.
Can AMZN and AAPL stock rescue the market?
Earnings season really is getting into the meaty stuff this week. We already mentioned this was a make-or-break week and so it is. 170 out of the S&P 500 companies are reporting this week.