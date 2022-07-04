- Sellers’ failure to reclaim 0.9544 opened the gates for buyers as they stepped in and lifted the USD/CHF.
- Sentiment remains mixed, courtesy of recession threats and inflation concerns.
- The USD/CHF is upward biased in the near term and could challenge 0.9700.
The USD/CHF is barely advancing as the Tuesday Asian session begins; after Monday’s calm session witnessed buyers overcoming sellers and the USD/CHF staying afloat above the 0.9600 mark. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9609.
Asian equity futures are set to open mixed on Tuesday’s session. The market narrative hasn’t changed, with high inflation and global economic slowdown, keeping investors uneasy. In the meantime, US President Joe Biden could announce a rolling back of some tariffs on China, as reported by Dow Jones.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value, edges up 0.07%, sitting at 105.193, a tailwind for the USD/CHF.
USD/CHF Daily chart
The USD/CHF is upward biased, despite the recent downtrend originated by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) hiking rates 0.50%, a headwind for the pair, which tumbled from the parity towards 0.9495. Since then, the USD/CHF has been staging a comeback and has broken resistance levels, like the May 27 swing low at 0.9544. the double top neckline, which opened the door to current price levels.
Oscillators aim higher, though within negative territory, but accelerate to the upside, as shown by the Relative Strenght Index (RSI).
Therefore, the USD/CHF first resistance would be the Jule 1 high at 0.9641, which, once broken, would expose the 0.9700. Break above will clear the way toward the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 0.9732.
USD/CHF 1-hour chart
The USD/CHF has a clear pathway to the upside in the near term. The Relative Strenght Index (RSI) at bullish territory and price action above the simple moving averages (SMAs), and a break of a three-week-old downslope trendline around 0.9775 further cement the upward bias.
Hence, the USD/CHF first ceiling level will be the R1 daily pivot at 0.9630. A breach of the latter will expose the July 1 daily high at 0.9641, followed by the R2 daily pivot point at 0.9652.
USD/CHF Key Technical Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9609
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|0.9596
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9709
|Daily SMA50
|0.9736
|Daily SMA100
|0.9522
|Daily SMA200
|0.937
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9642
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9543
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9642
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9495
|Previous Monthly High
|1.005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9495
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9604
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9581
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9546
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9495
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9447
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9644
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9692
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9743
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
