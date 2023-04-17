USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls run out of steam but stay hopeful beyond 0.8905 previous resistance

- USD/CHF retreats from intraday high, fades the previous week’s rebound from early 2021 levels.
- Three-day-old resistance line, 100-EMA restrict immediate upside amid nearly overbought RSI.
- Receding bullish bias of MACD signals also extend downside pressure on Swiss Franc pair.
- Resistance-turned-support from April 10 puts a floor under the prices for intraday.
USD/CHF drops to 0.8945 as it pares the intraday gains during Monday morning in Asia.
With this, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair takes a U-turn from the 100-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA), as well as a three-day-old resistance line, to reverse the previous week’s U-turn from the lowest levels since January 2021.
Not only the aforementioned immediate upside hurdles but the receding bullish bias of the MACD signals and the RSI (14) line’s retreat from the overbought territory also suggest a pullback in the USD/CHF prices.
However, the previous resistance line stretched from April 10, now immediate support around 0.8905, quickly followed by the 0.8900 round figure, can lure the USD/CHF bears.
In a case where the quote remains bearish past 0.8900, the recently flashed multi-month low of around 0.8860, marked in the last week, will gain the market’s attention.
Alternatively, recovery moves clear to cross the downward-sloping resistance line from the last Wednesday, as well as the 100-EMA, respectively near 0.8955 and 0.8960, to recall the USD/CHF buyers.
Following that the 200-EMA hurdle surrounding the 0.9000 psychological magnet will be in focus.
Should the USD/CHF buyers keep the reins past 0.9000, the odds of witnessing a gradual run-up towards challenging the monthly of near 0.9200 can’t be ruled out.
USD/CHF: Hourly chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8948
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|0.8937
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9107
|Daily SMA50
|0.9217
|Daily SMA100
|0.9252
|Daily SMA200
|0.9489
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8959
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8867
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9114
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.886
|Previous Monthly High
|0.944
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9072
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8924
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8902
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8883
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8829
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8791
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8975
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9013
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9067
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
