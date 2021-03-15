USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bullish flag on 4H keeps buyers hopeful

- USD/CHF holds onto recovery gains from 0.9275 inside a bullish chart pattern.
- One-month-old support line adds to the downside filters as MACD flirts with buyers.
- Confirmation of bullish chart can recall April 2020 levels.
USD/CHF picks up bids to 0.9300, up 0.13% intraday during the pre-European session trading on Monday. In doing so, the quote remains positive inside a short-term bullish flag technical formation.
Other than the upbeat chart patterns, MACD’s receding bearish bias and an upward sloping support line from mid-February also favor USD/CHF buyers.
However, a clear break of 0.9315 becomes necessary to confirm the pair’s run-up towards April 2020 levels surrounding 0.9800
During the rise, tops marked in late June and July, respectively around 0.9470 and 0.9530, should test the USD/CHF bulls.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the stated pattern’s support line, at 0.9223 now, will need to break the short-term support line surrounding 0.9185 to recall USD/CHF sellers.
Following that, February 2021 peak near 0.9100 may regain the market’s attention.
USD/CHF four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9295
|Today Daily Change
|8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.9287
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9127
|Daily SMA50
|0.899
|Daily SMA100
|0.8996
|Daily SMA200
|0.9117
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9325
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9238
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9376
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9234
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9102
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8871
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9292
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9272
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9242
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9197
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9155
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9329
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.937
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9416
