USD/CHF hovers around 0.9780 on Fed’s rate hike expectations, Swiss CPI in focus

On the Swiss front, investors are eyeing the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is due on Thursday. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is expected to sound slightly hawkish in upcoming conversations as the Swiss Federal Statistical Office is expected to report the yearly inflation at 2.6%, higher than the prior print of 2.4%.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has slipped below 103.60 firmly after consolidating in a minor range of 103.58-103.66. Profit-booking at elevated levels has dragged the asset lower however, a broad-based strength is still intact.

Uncertainty over the rate hike decision by the Fed has paused the Fx domain as the market participants have underpinned a ‘wait and watch’ approach ahead of the monetary policy announcement. An interest rate elevation by 50 basis points (bps) looks imminent as announced at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting by Fed chair Jerome Powell last month. Also, multi-decade inflation and a tight labor market are fulfilling the specifications for a jumbo rate hike.

The USD/CHF pair is performing lackluster in the Asian session as the asset is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow range of 0.9763-0.9783 ahead of the monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday. An eight-day winning streak is not displaying any signs of exhaustion in the asset, which favors greenback bulls and signals more upside.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.