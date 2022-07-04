- USD/CHF reversed an intraday buying on Monday and climbed back above the 0.9600 mark.
- A positive risk tone undermined the safe-haven CHF and extended some support to the pair.
- Modest USD weakness failed to impress bullish traders and kept a lid on any further upside.
The USD/CHF pair attracted some dip-buying near the 0.9560 region on Monday and refreshed the daily high during the mid-European session, albeit lacked any follow-through strength. The pair was last seen hovering around the 0.9600 mark, well below a one-week high touched on Friday.
Signs of stability in the financial markets undermined demand for safe-haven assets, including the Swiss franc, which turned out to be a key factor that extended some support to the USD/CHF pair. That said, the emergence of some selling around the US dollar failed to impress bullish traders or provide any meaningful impetus to the major.
Investors remain concerned that rapidly rising interest rates and tightening financial conditions would pose challenges to global economic growth. Adding to this, the ongoing Russia-Ukrain war and the latest COVID-19 outbreak in China have been fueling worries about a possible economic recession, which dragged the US bond yields to a multi-week low.
On the other hand, the CHF continued drawing support from the Swiss National Bank's shocker on June 16, when it unexpectedly raised interest rates by 50 bps to curb soaring inflation. This warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful upside for the USD/CHF pair amid relatively lighter trading volumes on the back of a holiday in the US.
Investors also seemed reluctant and might prefer to wait for a fresh catalyst from this week's release of the FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes on Wednesday. Apart from this, the closely-watched US monthly jobs report (NFP) on Friday will influence the USD price dynamics and help determine the near-term trajectory for the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9607
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.9596
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9709
|Daily SMA50
|0.9736
|Daily SMA100
|0.9522
|Daily SMA200
|0.937
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9642
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9543
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9642
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9495
|Previous Monthly High
|1.005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9495
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9604
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9581
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9546
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9495
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9447
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9644
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9692
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9743
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
