USD/CHF grapples to surpass 0.8900 ahead of US ISM Services PMI release

- USD/CHF treads waters to surpass the 0.8900 psychological level.
- US-China trade tension could reinforce the appeal of the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF).
- Investors await US PMI data, seeking fresh impetus on the inflation outlook.
USD/CHF holds ground near 0.8900 during the European session on Wednesday, treading waters to extend gains for the second successive day. The strength in the US Dollar (USD) contributes support to underpin the USD/CHF pair as investors expect the Federal Reserve (Fed) to keep interest rates at a higher level for a prolonged period.
Additionally, the financial markets are factoring in the odds for a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate hike by the end of the year 2023. This optimistic stance continues to support the US Treasury yields, bolstering the confidence of Greenback’s bulls.
The resurgence of trade tensions between the US and China could potentially reinforce the appeal of the traditional safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF) and act as headwinds for the USD/CHF pair. US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo expects no revisions to the US tariffs on China, which were imposed during Trump's administration until the ongoing review by the US Treasury Office is completed.
US Dollar Index (DXY) hovers around 104.70, which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against the six other major currencies. The 10-year US bond yield rose to 4.25%, up by 1.66%, which underpinned the strength in the US Dollar (USD).
Investors will likely watch the upcoming economic data from the United States (US). The release of the US ISM Services PMI for August and the US S&P Global PMIs during the North American session will carry substantial importance. These data releases will supply valuable insights into the present inflation scenario in the United States and may help provide a more distinct direction for the USD/CHF currency pair.
USD/CHF: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8898
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.8895
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8809
|Daily SMA50
|0.878
|Daily SMA100
|0.888
|Daily SMA200
|0.9061
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8903
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8842
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8865
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8745
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8876
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.869
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.888
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8865
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8857
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8819
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8796
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8918
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8941
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8979
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains below 1.0750 after EU Retail Sales, US ISM PMI eyed
EUR/USD is consolidating the bounce below 1.0750 after mixed Eurozone and German economic data released in the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is retreating alongside the US Treasury bond yields, despite a risk-off market mood. US PMIs eyed.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2600 amid US Dollar pullback
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.2600, rebounding from its lowest level since June 13 in early Europe on Wednesday. The pair is underpinned by a broad pullback in the US Dollar from six-month highs, as the focus shifts to the US ISM Services PMI for fresh cues.
Gold oscillates between $1,935 and $1,915, US PMIs eyed
Gold Price seesaws within a key trading range despite the previous day’s heavy loss. Fears of economic slowdown in Beijing contradict US soft landing chatters and weigh on the Gold Price. US ISM Services PMI, Fed talks eyed for fresh impulse.
Optimism whales add 40 million OP tokens to their holdings
Optimism whales' spending pattern strongly suggests a widespread accumulation. These investors have accumulated tens of millions of OP tokens in the last two months.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Strength may spook markets, boosting US Dollar Premium
Shop until you drop – the restless US consumer should never be underestimated, and fresh strength from services activity, America's largest sector, also warrants caution.