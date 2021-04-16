USD/CHF flirts with 200-DMA support, seems vulnerable near multi-week lows

- USD/CHF came under some renewed selling pressure on Friday and refreshed multi-week lows.
- The USD struggled to capitalize on its intraday gains despite a strong pickup in the US bond yields.
- The prevalent risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven CHF and helped limit any further losses.
The USD/CHF pair dropped to fresh six-week lows, around the 0.9180-75 region during the early European session, albeit recovered few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen hovering around the 0.9200 mark, still down 0.30% for the day.
Following the previous day's directionless price moves, the pair met with fresh supply on the last trading day of the week and seemed rather unaffected by a modest US dollar strength. The USD remained supported by Thursday's upbeat US economic data, which indicated that recovery is well on track, and got an additional boost from a solid bounce in the US Treasury bond yields.
It is worth reporting that the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond tumbled to a one-month low amid expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates near zero levels for a longer period. Investors now seem convinced with the Fed's view that higher inflation will be transitory and have also started looking through the headline-grabbing US economic releases.
This, in turn, kept a lid on any strong gains for the USD, rather led to a modest intraday pullback, which was seen as a key factor that prompted some fresh selling around the USD/CHF pair. However, the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets undermined demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc and helped limit any further losses, at least for the time being.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for sustained weakness below the very important 200-day SMA before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move. A convincing breakthrough will set the stage for an extension of the recent sharp pullback from multi-month tops, around the 0.9470-75 region touched earlier April.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of Housing Starts, Building Permits and prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might further contribute to produce some trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9198
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|0.9224
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9323
|Daily SMA50
|0.9193
|Daily SMA100
|0.9043
|Daily SMA200
|0.9097
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9246
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9206
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9439
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9232
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9459
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9071
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9222
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9231
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9205
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9186
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9166
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9245
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9265
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9284
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on the back foot above 1.1950 amid tepid mood
EUR/USD trades on the back foot above 1.1950, consolidating the corrective pullback. Fears of delay in economic recovery magnified on downbeat vaccine updates, Geopolitical tensions also weigh on sentiment. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index in focus.
GBP/USD slips below 1.3750 amid USD bounce, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3700, as the US dollar bounces amid a downbeat market mood. Covid vaccine concerns and unresolved Brexit border issues continue to undermine the pound. US Consumer Sentiment data awaited.
Ripple bulls plan comeback with 30% rally
XRP price could surge 30% after a bounce from an ascending parallel channel’s lower trend line. Resetting social sentiment and funding rates provide a tailwind to the bullish thesis. A bearish scenario could come into play if sellers slice through the channel’s lower boundary at $1.70.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range just below multi-week tops
Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Friday. Rebounding US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped the upside for the metal. Expectations for ultra-low interest rates, inflationary concerns should help limit losses.
The pause that refreshes: Are currency markets hesitant to run with US data?
Recent American economic results have been exceptional. Payrolls, Retail Sales, and even Initial Jobless Claims, show recovery in full swing. But the dollar topped out against the euro and the yen two weeks ago even as US data has blossomed.