- USD/CHF witnessed selling for the second straight day and dropped to over a one-week low.
- The downfall could be solely attributed to some technical selling amid subdued USD demand.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets to underpin the USD and limit losses ahead of Powell’s speech.
The USD/CHF pair extends the previous day's retracement slide from the highest level since July 14 and edges lower for the second straight day on Thursday. This also marks the fourth day of a negative move in the previous five and drags spot prices to over a one-week low, below mid-0.9700s during the first half of the European session.
The overnight failure to find acceptance above mid-0.9800s turns out to be a key factor prompting some technical selling around the USD/CHF pair. A subdued US dollar price action also does little to lend any support. That said, the ongoing downfall lacks any obvious fundamental catalyst and is more likely to remain limited, at least for the time being. One place where the decline may slow is at the level of the 50-day SMA at 0.9689, which is likely to provide a safety net for price and rallying point for bulls.
Expectations that the Federal Reserve will stick to its aggressive policy tightening path should act as a tailwind for the buck and lend some support to the USD/CHF pair. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent bullish momentum witnessed over the past month or so has run out of steam already.
Investors might also prefer to move to the sidelines and wait for a fresh catalyst from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech, due later during the early North American session. Powell's remarks will be scrutinized for clues about the central bank's policy outlook and reinforce bets for a supersized 75 bps rate hike at the next FOMC meeting on September 20-21.
This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh impetus to the USD/CHF pair. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment could drive demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc and further contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9743
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|0.9764
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9646
|Daily SMA50
|0.9648
|Daily SMA100
|0.9692
|Daily SMA200
|0.947
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.987
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9761
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9861
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9658
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9808
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9371
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9803
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9828
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9727
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.969
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9618
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9835
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9907
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9944
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 0.9950 in aftermath of ECB
EUR/USD fluctuated in a relatively wide range following the ECB's 75 bps rate hike decision and President Lagarde's comments on the policy outlook. With the dollar preserving its strength in the American session, the pair edged lower and seems to have steadied around 0.9950.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.1450 amid broad dollar strength
GBP/USD climbed above 1.1550 earlier in the day after UK PM Truss unveiled her plan to solve the energy crisis. Hawkish comments from FOMC Chairman Powell, however, provided a boost to the dollar in the American session and forced the pair to fall toward 1.1450.
Gold: Failure at a critical Fibonacci level hints at lower lows for the year
The dollar resumed its advance on Thursday, with XAUUSD trading at around $1,705, down from an intraday high of $1,728,20. The greenback recovered following the ECB announcement, as the central bank put inflation before growth, as many other counterparts.
Whales flood exchanges with BTC, what's next?
Bitcoin price could crumble under selling pressure as the volume of BTC on exchanges climbs. Analysts reveal a bearish outlook on Bitcoin price.
AAPL delivers new iPhone 14
Apple launches multiple new products on Wednesday at its event day. New Apple iPhone 14 offers satellite connectivity. Apple also launches new Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods.