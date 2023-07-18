USD/CHF dropped to a fresh cycle low post-US Retail Sales data

NEWS | | By Patricio Martín
Share:
  • USD/CHF fell to a low of 0.8555, its lowest level since January 2015.
  • US Retail Sales expanded in June but at a slower pace than expected.
  • Investors are confident that the Fed won’t hike past the July meeting.

On Tuesday, the USD/CHF slid to its lowest level since January 22, 2015, amid soft Retail Sales figures from the US from June. Following soft inflation and economic data figures from the US, investors are refraining from betting on rate hikes by the Federal Reserve following the upcoming July meeting, weakening the USD.

Dovish bets on the Fed weaken the USD. Eyes on Swiss Trade Balance Data

The US Census Bureau reported that the Retail Sales from June increased by 0.2%, missing the 0.5% expected and below the previous 0.5% monthly increase. Sales excluding the Automobile Sector also expanded but below the expectations at 0.2% vs the 0.3% expected by the Retail Sales Control Group, came in strong at 0.6% vs the 0.3% decline expected. In addition, Industrial production surprisingly decreased by 0.5% MoM while markets expected the figures to remain unchanged regarding the previous month.

As economic activity weakens, the US markets expect the Federal Reserve to be taken off the pressure to continue hiking past July. For the next week’s meeting, 25 basis points (bps) is already priced in, but the odds of a hike in the rest of 2023 dropped to nearly 20% from last week’s 40%.

On the Swiss side, the week's highlight will be Trade Balance data from June, to be reported early in Thursday’s European session.

USD/CHF Levels to watch

According to the daily chart, the short-term USD/CHF outlook is bearish. However, indicators show oversold conditions, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) standing below conditions and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) printed a lower red bar, suggesting that an upwards correction may be on the horizon as bears are losing steam.

Support levels: 0.8555,0.8550, 0.8375.
Resistance levels: 0.8600,0.8670, 0.8700.

 

USD/CHF Daily chart

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.8577
Today Daily Change -0.0029
Today Daily Change % -0.34
Today daily open 0.8606
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8877
Daily SMA50 0.8959
Daily SMA100 0.9033
Daily SMA200 0.9246
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8631
Previous Daily Low 0.8578
Previous Weekly High 0.8918
Previous Weekly Low 0.8566
Previous Monthly High 0.912
Previous Monthly Low 0.8902
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8598
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8611
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8579
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8553
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8527
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8632
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8657
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8684

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD struggles to justify risk-on mood above 0.6800 amid US Dollar rebound

AUD/USD struggles to justify risk-on mood above 0.6800 amid US Dollar rebound

AUD/USD edges higher past 0.6800, close to 0.6815 during early hours of Wednesday’s Asian session, as market players remain optimistic amid receding fears of higher rates and upbeat performance of the US banks.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD loses steam, holds above 1.1200 Premium

EUR/USD loses steam, holds above 1.1200

The EUR/USD pair retreated from a fresh multi-month high of 1.1275, but broad US Dollar weakness maintained it above the 1.1200 mark. Upbeat top-tier banks’ earnings reports pushed the high-yielding Euro higher.

EUR/USD News

Gold buyers approach $2,000 on firmer sentiment, downbeat yields

Gold buyers approach $2,000 on firmer sentiment, downbeat yields

Gold grinds near the highest level since early June after rising the most in a week, making rounds to $1,978. The precious metal benefits from the upbeat market sentiment, as well as the United States Treasury bond yields, while ignoring the latest rebound in the US Dollar.

Gold News

US Congressman Ritchie Torres calls out SEC Chair Gary Gensler over crypto assault, cites Ripple's victory

US Congressman Ritchie Torres calls out SEC Chair Gary Gensler over crypto assault, cites Ripple's victory

US Congressman Ritchie Torres has urged the SEC and chair to stop its unwarranted attack on crypto. The Congressman cited recent win by Ripple Labs, asking Gensler to come to terms with the clarity achieved in the ruling. 

Read more

China: Confidence issues

China: Confidence issues

The economic rebound that has followed the abandonment of the zero-Covid policy is quickly losing momentum. Domestic demand is held back by a significant fall in consumer and investor confidence, and export momentum is stalling.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures