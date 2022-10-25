- The dollar dives below parity, gives away previous gains.
- Downbeat US data spur hopes of a slower Fed tightening pace.
- USD/CHF: Further depreciation below 0.9950 might increase negative pressure.
Greenback’s recovery from the 0.9940 area has been capped at 1.0030 on Tuesday’s US trading session, as the pair gave away gains and retreated to the mid-range of the 0.99s.
The USD tumbles following weak US data
The US dollar is dropping sharply across the board as a set of downbeat US indicators has increased concerns that the Federal Reserve’s fast tightening pace might be damaging economic growth.
US housing prices contracted at a 0.7% pace in August, beyond the -0.3% expected and consumer confidence deteriorated for the second consecutive month in October. On Monday, the S&P PMIs reflected a further contraction in business activity. These figures are putting pressure on the Fed to consider shorter rate hikes in the coming months.
Hopes of Fed easing have boosted risk appetite. US stock markets expanded gains after a lackluster opening and Treasury bond yields dropped sharply. The US dollar, as a result, lost ground across the board.
USD/CHF: Breach of 0.9950 support might increase negative pressure
The pair is now trading right above the 100-period SMA in the four-hour chart, at 0.9950, below here, bears might increase their pressure, pushing the pair towards 0.9780 (Oct. 4 and 6 lows) and 0.9740 (Sept. 30 low).
On the upside, October 24 high at 1.0035 should be cleared to aim toward 1.0065/75 (October 13 and 14 highs). Confirmation above that level would set the pair at three-year highs, aiming for May 20, 2019 high.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9969
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|1.0014
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9934
|Daily SMA50
|0.9783
|Daily SMA100
|0.9722
|Daily SMA200
|0.9576
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0032
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9944
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0148
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9919
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9966
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.948
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9998
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9978
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9962
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9909
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9874
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.005
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0085
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0137
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward parity on dismal US data
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced above 0.9950 in the American session. The data from the US revealed that house prices fell at a stronger pace than expected in August and consumer confidence weakened in October, weighing on the dollar.
GBP/USD extends rally, closes in on 1.1500
GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and reached its highest level in three weeks near 1.1500 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The disappointing housing and sentiment data from the US triggered a dollar selloff, fueling the pair's rally.
Gold bulls are accumulating on the backside of key bearish trendlines
Gold price is higher by some $1,654 on the day following a switch up in confidence in the Fed's path of interest rate hikes given the cracks in the economy. Consequently, fixed income has seen a rally, sinking yields and the US dollar along with it. Gold has benefitted as the move in the greenback makes it less expensive for buyers of gold.
Bears go for the throat as bulls try to trigger a Bitcoin breakout in price action
Bitcoin (BTC) price action saw bulls holding all the cards over the weekend: A bullish breakout above a key red descending trend line and a daily close above it.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Consumers look fine so far, but big tech earnings are imminent
Equities remain on the bullish path but are treading cautiously. For the most part, earnings before the open continue the positive trend, but MSFT, META, and GOOGL loom large after the close.