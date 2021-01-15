USD/CHF: Deeper corrective recovery expected above resistance at 0.8918/20 – Credit Suisse

The USD/CHF pair is still capped below 0.8918/20, however, a break above here would complete a small “head and shoulders” base to trigger a correction to the core bear trend, with the 55-day average then seen at 0.8964, analysts at Credit Suisse apprise.
Key quotes
“USD/CHF remains below 0.8918/20 for now, however, the risk of a base and a deeper setback is growing and we have shifted our base case towards a deeper corrective setback before the core bear trend eventually resumes.”
“A break above the December highs at 0.8918/20 would see a small intraday ‘head and shoulders’ base completed to open up further upside, with the next level at the 55-day average at 0.8964/69, then 0.9027/28. It's worth highlighting that the ‘measured base objective’ is at 0.9083.”
“Longer-term, we look for the core bear trend to take over again post a deeper setback or otherwise, in line with the very large top from 2020 that remains in place. Therefore, we see support initially at 0.8856/40, then 0.8723/21, below which would lessen the basing risk and open up the recent low at 0.8758.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
