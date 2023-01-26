- USD/CHF gains some positive traction on Thursday amid a modest pickup in the USD demand.
- Rebounding US bond yields underpins the buck amid some repositioning ahead of the US data.
- Bets for smaller rate hikes by the Fed keep a lid on the USD and act as a headwind for the pair.
The USD/CHF pair attracts some buying in the vicinity of the weekly low, around the 0.9160 region on Thursday and recovers a part of the previous day's modest losses. The pair sticks to its modest gains heading into the North American session and is currently placed just below the 0.9200 mark.
In the meantime, an intraday pickup in the US Treasury bond yields assists the US Dollar to recover a bit from an eight-month low, which, in turn, lends some support to the USD/CHF pair. The USD uptick could further be attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of important US macro releases - the Preliminary (first estimate) fourth-quarter GDP print, Durable Goods Orders and New Home Sales data.
That said, rising bets for a smaller 25 bps interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in February keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the US bond yields. This might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. Furthermore, concerns about a deeper global economic downturn underpin the Swiss Franc's (CHF) relative safe-haven status and also contribute to capping gains for the USD/CHF pair.
Nevertheless, spot prices remain well within the striking distance of the lowest level since November 2021 touched last week. Moreover, the lack of any buying interest suggests that the near-term bearish trend witnessed since early November 2022 might still be far from being over. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the USD/CHF pair has formed a bottom.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9186
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|0.9181
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9248
|Daily SMA50
|0.9331
|Daily SMA100
|0.9578
|Daily SMA200
|0.9635
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9245
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9172
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9288
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9085
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9471
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9201
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9217
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9154
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9126
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.908
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9226
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9272
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
US Dollar rebounds modestly after upbeat US GDP – LIVE
The US Dollar Index rose modestly and turned positive on the day near 102.00 in the early American session. The data from the US showed that the real GDP expanded at an annual rate of 2.9%, compared to market expectation of 2.6%, and helped the US Dollar gather strength.
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0900 area after US GDP
EUR/USD declined below 1.0900 with the initial reaction to the US GDP data but managed to erase a portion of its losses already. The US economy grew at an annual rate of 2.9% in Q4, surpassing the market expectation of 2.6%.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2400, US GDP in focus
GBP/USD is struggling to extend the previous gains at around 1.2400 in the European trading hours. The US Dollar is licking its wound alongside weaker US Treasury yields amid dovish Fed bets and pre-US GDP anxiety.
Gold remains on the back foot below $1,940, awaits US GDP
Gold price is struggling to find its feet below $1,940 in the European session. Gold traders turn cautious ahead of the critical US GDP release, which could have a significant impact on the market sentiment, as well as, the US Dollar valuations.
Shiba Inu in descent as profit-taking accelerates among early bulls
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is gearing up for the first real test of the year as US GDP numbers are coming out later this Thursday. From a technical point of view, the price action on the screen is not really painting a rosy picture.