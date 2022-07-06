- A combination of factors pushed USD/CHF higher for the fifth successive day on Wednesday.
- The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven CHF and extended some support to the pair.
- The underlying USD bullish provided an additional lift ahead of the FOMC meeting minutes.
The USD/CHF pair gained some positive traction for the fifth successive day on Wednesday and climbed to a two-and-half-week high during the first half of the European session. The uptick lifted spot prices back above the 0.9700 mark and was sponsored by a combination of factors.
The risk-on impulse - as depicted by a strong recovery in the global equity markets - undermined demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc. This, along with the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, acted as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair and remained supportive.
In fact, the USD stood tall near a two-decade peak and continued drawing support from expectations that the Fed would hike interest rates at a faster pace to combat stubbornly high inflation. The bets were reaffirmed by last week's hawkish remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Speaking at the ECB Forum in Sintra, Powell said that the Fed remains focused on getting inflation under control and that the US economy is well-positioned to handle tighter policy. Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the release of the minutes from the latest FOMC meeting.
Investors will look for fresh clues about the Fed's policy tightening path. The focus would then shift to the closely-watched US monthly jobs report (NFP) on Friday. This will influence the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9707
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|0.9687
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9702
|Daily SMA50
|0.9738
|Daily SMA100
|0.953
|Daily SMA200
|0.9373
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9705
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9593
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9642
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9495
|Previous Monthly High
|1.005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9495
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9662
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9636
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9618
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.955
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9506
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.973
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9773
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9842
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
