  • The dollar fails to break 0.9250 and approaches nine-month lows at 0.9210.
  • The mild rebound on US Treasury bonds is failing to lift the USD in a pre-holiday session.
  • USD/CHF is on track to end the year with a minor appreciation.

The US Dollar’s mild recovery attempt seen during Friday’s Asian session has been capped at 0.9250, and the pair is giving away gains during the European trading, reaching prices close to the nine-month low of 0.9210.

The Dollar remains soft on a sluggish year-end session

The Greenback is failing to capitalize on the US Treasury bond’s modest recovery. The US Dollar Index is trading nearly 1% down on the day with the market in a pre-holiday mood on the last trading day of the year.

US macroeconomic data was not particularly Dollar-supportive on Thursday, with the Initial jobless claims up by 9,000 to 225K in the week of December 24 while the continuous claims rose to 1.71M from 1.669M in the same week.

Beyond that, concerns about the global economic impact of the surging COVID-19 infections in China and the rising tensions in Ukraine, whose main cities are suffering one of the worst artillery attacks since the start of the war, are taking a toll on risk appetite.

USD/CHF is about to end the year nearly unchanged

The pair is set to end 2022 with a minor appreciation, after having retreated nearly 10% over the last quarters.

The USD appreciated sharply in the first half of the year, boosted by the Federal Reserve’s hawkish monetary policy stance, to drop just as quickly over the last quarter on weighed by rising speculation about a potential US recession in 2023 and investors' expectations of a slowdown in the Fed’s rate hike path.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9221
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 0.9228
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9325
Daily SMA50 0.9552
Daily SMA100 0.9656
Daily SMA200 0.9644
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9295
Previous Daily Low 0.9211
Previous Weekly High 0.9348
Previous Weekly Low 0.9227
Previous Monthly High 1.0148
Previous Monthly Low 0.9357
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9243
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9263
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9195
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9161
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9111
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9279
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9329
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9363

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

