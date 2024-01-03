USD/CHF advances after US mid-tier economic figures, bulls momentum still limited

- The USD/CHF is navigating towards the 0.8515 level, registering a modest gain of 0.3% after jumping to a daily high of 0.8555.
- The US JOLTs Job Openings for November were reported at 8.79M by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, lower than expected.
- The US ISM Manufacturing PMI for December reported lower at 47.4, better than the 47.1 expected.
- FOMC minutes might provide additional guidance to the markets.
In Wednesday's trading session, the USD/CHF pair exhibited a bullish stance but failed to hold its momentum, which took it to a high of around 0.8555 and stabilized at 0.8515. This upward surge is largely attributed to a strengthened US Dollar following the release of mid-tier economic data from the US, which drove investors to the US Dollar. Later in the session, the Federal Reserve (Fed) will release the December meeting minutes, which may affect the pair's dynamics.
The US labor market demonstrated a slightly negative outlook, with the JOLT's Job Openings falling short of expectations. As reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the figures for November came in at 8.79M, failing to meet the 8.85M consensus, while slightly lower than the previous figure of 8.85M. However, the situation of the labor sector will be better portrayed by the Nonfarm Payrolls alongside the Average Hourly Earnings and the Unemployment rate from December, to be reported on Friday.
The US dollar is regaining some of its losses as, despite the soft JOLTs figures, the US is still showcasing the strength of its economy. In that sense, December's ISM Manufacturing PMI came in at 47.4, from November's 46.7, further lagging behind market expectations of 47.1, while the Manufacturing employment index also beat expectations coming in at 48.1 vs the 46.1 expected. However, the Dollar susceptibility persists until market easing expectations adjust.
USD/CHF levels to watch
On the daily chart, indicators suggest that bears are losing ground but haven't given up yet. The positive slope in the Relative Strength Index (RSI), albeit in negative territory, suggests that buying momentum may slowly build up despite being in an overall bearish zone. This could potentially hint at a possible transition from selling to buying pressure.
In line with that, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) prints decreasing red bars, an indication that selling pressure, despite receding, it seems to be maintaining its grip. This means that sellers still have some momentum on their side and could possibly hinder any bullish advancement in the short term.
Regarding the broader perspective of the market, bears are in command as the pair remains well below its 20,100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs).
USD/CHF daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.851
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.8503
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8613
|Daily SMA50
|0.879
|Daily SMA100
|0.8878
|Daily SMA200
|0.8896
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8507
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8399
|Previous Weekly High
|0.858
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8333
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8821
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8333
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8466
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.844
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8432
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8362
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8324
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.854
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8578
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8648
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Australian Dollar consolidates above a major level ahead of US PMI, FOMC Minutes Premium
Australian Dollar faced challenges as investors returned to the US Dollar. Australian economic data will be crucial for RBA’s policy-tightening decision. RBA internal documents mentioned pressure on domestic tourism and the cost of living. A Chinese official has urged Taiwan's people to make a "correct choice" in the January 13 presidential and parliamentary elections. Traders reconsider the possibility of rate cuts by the Fed in the first quarter of 2024.
EUR/USD slumps to 1.0900 area after mixed US data Premium
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory near 1.0900. The data from the US showed that the ISM Manufacturing PMI came in higher than expected in December, while JOLTS Job Openings declined modestly in November.
Gold accelerates its decline ahead of FOMC Meeting Minutes Premium
Gold came under bearish pressure and declined below $2,040 in the American session on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield builds on Tuesday's rebound and pushes higher toward 4%, weighing on XAU/USD ahead of FOMC Minutes.
Bitcoin price trades above $45,000 even as spot BTC ETF applicants cut it close with the SEC
Bitcoin price made headlines over the past few days for reclaiming a crucial resistance as support after nearly two years. The bullishness ahead of the anticipated spot BTC ETF approval is showing its effect on the cryptocurrency.
ISM: There was no soft landing for manufacturing in 2023
December marked the 14th month of contraction for ISM manufacturing, at least it was a slightly milder pace of contraction. Production is back above 50 and November's jump in prices proved to be the anomaly we suspected it would be.