- USD/CAD dropped 0.15% on Thursday as market players prepare for further hawkish rhetoric by the Fed.
- US GDP Q2 figure, albeit better than expected, is still in recessionary territory.
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Traders reclaiming 1.3000 to open the door for YTD high tests; otherwise, a fall towards 1.2800 is feasible.
The USD/CAD slides towards new weekly lows in the North American session amidst a positive market mood, spurred by China’s 1 trillion CNY stimulus, aimed to fix the housing and construction crisis. Meanwhile, traders prepare for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech on Friday.
The USD/CAD hit a daily high of around 1.2975, before diving, towards its daily low, around 1.2895, while crude oil prices edged higher. However, it bounced off the lows, above the 1.2900 psychological figure. At the time of writing, the USD/CAD is trading at 1.2947, down 0.15%.
The USD/CAD slid on broad US dollar weakness. The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value vs. a basket of peers, loses 0.18%, down at 108.405, courtesy of market participants moving to the sidelines or profit taking before Powell’s speech. In the meantime, US Treasury bond yields receded from weekly highs, particularly the 10-year T-note rate down one bps, at 3.095%.
Growth in the US, as measured by the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter of 2022, on its second reading, beat expectations. Still, flashes recessionary signs at -0.6%, higher than 0.8% estimates.
At the same time, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on August 20 came lower than estimates, at 243K, vs. 253K expected by market analysts. The fall in unemployment claims continued showing a robust labor market, further fueling expectations of a 75 bps Federal Reserve rate hike.
In the meantime, Fed officials led by Kansas City Fed Esther George said that the US central bank would hold rates above 4%, and want to see a full quarter of consistent inflation data to know where things are going.
Earlier, Atlanta’s Fed Raphael Bostic said he’s undecided to go 50 or 75 bps and emphasized that expectations of a Fed pivot are “misguided.” Echoing his comments was Philadelphia’s Fed Patrick Harker, who said that he likes to see the Federal funds rate (FFR) at 3.4%, and then perhaps stay for a while there. He supports a 50 bps increase but wants to see the next inflation report.
What to watch
With Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole, an absent Canadian docket will leave traders leaning on US dollar dynamics. Still, earlier, US inflation figures, namely the PCE Price Index and core PCE, would shed some light, as it’s the Fed’s favorite gauge of inflation.
USD/CAD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/CAD exchanges hands nearby the 50-day EMA, at around 1.2912, even though it reached a daily low of 1.2864. From a daily chart perspective, the USD/CAD remains tilted upwards, despite the Relative Strength Index (RSI) aiming down towards the 50-midline, signaling selling pressure gathering momentum. However, if the RSI breaks the midline, expect some downward pressure, putting into play the 50 and 20-day EMAs, each at 1.2912 and 1.2883, respectively. On the other side, if the USD/CAD breaks above 1.3000, a retest of the YTD highs is on the cards.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2947
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1.2968
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2881
|Daily SMA50
|1.2917
|Daily SMA100
|1.2834
|Daily SMA200
|1.2763
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3019
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2944
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3009
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2769
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3224
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2789
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.299
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2973
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2935
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2902
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2861
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.301
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3052
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3085
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases daily gains as it fails to reclaim parity
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having tested parity during the American trading hours and retreated below 0.9970. The US Dollar Index, which fell on hawkish Fed commentary earlier in the day, erased its daily losses, forcing the pair to stay on the backfoot.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.1800 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has failed to preserve its bullish momentum and retreated toward 1.1800 during the American trading hours. The selling pressure surrounding the dollar faded away with investors refraining from committing to large positions ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Gold clings to modest daily gains above $1,750
Gold continues to trade in positive territory above $1,750 in the second half of the day on Thursday. Although the dollar stays resilient against its major rivals, the 1% decline seen in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield helps XAU/USD hold its ground.
How to be on the winning side of Dogecoin price’s 20% rally?
Dogecoin price shows no signs of an uptrend as it has consolidated after a recent crash. This move is likely to dig a little deeper before buyers come out of the woodwork and potentially trigger another leg-up.
GameStop still suffering from BBBY hangover
GameStop (GME) stock fell on Wednesday as the general flatlining of equities ahead of Jackson Hole meant investors and traders were reluctant to take many risks.