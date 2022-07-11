- USD/JPY caught aggressive bids on Monday and rallied to a fresh 24-year high.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence weighed on the JPY and remained supportive.
- Technical buying above the 137.00 mark contributed to the strong move up.
The USD/JPY pair added to its strong intraday gains and rallied further beyond the mid-137.00s, to a fresh 24-year high during the early North American session. The pair was last seen trading around the 137.65 region, up over 1.15% for the day.
A strong showing by Japan’s ruling coalition in Sunday’s upper house election reinforced bets that the Bank of Japan would stick to its ultra-loose monetary policy stance. Adding to this, BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday that the central bank won’t hesitate to take additional monetary easing steps as necessary. This, in turn, weighed heavily on the Japanese yen, which, along with aggressive US dollar buying provided a goodish lift to the USD/JPY pair on the first day of a new week.
In fact, the USD Index surged to a fresh two-decade high amid growing acceptance that the Fed would retain a faster policy tightening path to curb soaring inflation. The June FOMC meeting minutes emphasized the need to fight inflation even if it results in an economic slowdown and indicated that another 50 or 75 bps rate hike is likely at the July meeting. Furthermore, Friday's upbeat US jobs report reaffirmed bets for more aggressive Fed rate hikes and continued underpinning the USD.
The USD/JPY pair's strong positive move on Monday could further be attributed to some technical buying on a sustained move beyond the previous YTD peak, around the 137.00 mark. The subsequent strength reaffirms a fresh bullish breakout and supports prospects for additional gains. That said, the prevalent risk-off environment could offer some support to the safe-haven JPY. This, along with extremely overbought conditions on hourly charts, could cap gains, at least for the time being.
Nevertheless, the divergent BoJ-Fed policy outlooks should continue to weigh on the JPY and supports prospects for a further appreciating move for the USD/JPY pair. The market focus now shifts to this week's release of the latest US consumer inflation figures, due on Wednesday. Apart from this, the US monthly Retail Sales data and Prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment on Friday will influence the USD price dynamics. This, in turn, should provide a fresh impetus to the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.59
|Today Daily Change
|1.52
|Today Daily Change %
|1.12
|Today daily open
|136.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.38
|Daily SMA50
|131.99
|Daily SMA100
|126.75
|Daily SMA200
|120.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.56
|Previous Daily Low
|135.33
|Previous Weekly High
|136.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.78
|Previous Monthly High
|137
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD touches lowest level in nearly two decades below 1.0070
EUR/USD has slumped to its weakest level since December 2002 below 1.0070 on Monday with the dollar rally picking up steam in the early American session. In the absence of high-tier data releases, safe-haven flows dominate the markets on Monday.
GBP/USD tests 1.1900 as dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure and loses nearly 1% on a daily basis. With the US Dollar Index climbing to fresh multi-decade highs above 108.00 amid risk aversion on Monday, the pair tests 1.1900 in the early American session.
Gold stays in negative territory below $1,740
Gold trades in negative territory below $1,740 but the downside appears limited for the time being despite broad-based dollar strength. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day, helping gold stay relatively resilient.
Why Wall Street expects Bitcoin price to drop to $10,000
There is an increase in skepticism regarding Bitcoin among investors on Wall Street. 60% of the Bloomberg MLIV Pulse survey respondents believe that the Bitcoin price is heading back to $10,000.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!