USD/CAD Price Analysis: Remains topsy-turvy as focus shifts to Fed policy

- USD/CAD is showing topsy-turvy moves amid caution ahead of Fed policy.
- The Canadian Dollar is expected to pick strength amid upbeat oil prices.
- USD/CAD is auctioning in a Symmetrical Triangle, which indicates a volatility contraction.
The USD/CAD pair struggles to find direction as investors are awaiting the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed) for further guidance. The Loonie asset is demonstrating wild moves in a limited territory as investors are uncertain about guidance for September monetary policy while an interest rate hike of 25 basis points (bps) for the July meet cannot be ruled out.
S&P500 futures look choppy in Europe amid caution ahead of Fed policy. In addition to that, corporate earnings will keep a stock-specific action active. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has corrected sharply to near 101.10 amid a cheerful market mood.
Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar is expected to pick strength amid upbeat oil prices. Strong discussions about fresh stimulus in China have improved the demand for oil. It is worth noting that Canada is the leading exporter of oil to the United States and higher oil prices support the Canadian Dollar.
USD/CAD is auctioning in a Symmetrical Triangle on an hourly scale, which indicates a volatility contraction. Upward-sloping trendline of the aforementioned chart pattern is plotted from July 20 low at 1.3120 while the downward-sloping trendline is placed from July 18 high at 1.3243.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3185 is sticky to the asset, portraying a directionless performance.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is trading in the 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates that investors await a potential trigger for further move.
A solid extension move above July 24 high at 1.3230 would drive the asset toward July 3 high at 1.3273 followed by July 10 high at 1.3304.
On the contrary, a downside move below July 25 low at 1.3147 would expose the asset to July 20 low at 1.3120 and July 14 low at 1.3093.
USD/CAD hourly chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3204
|Today Daily Change
|0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1.3172
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3222
|Daily SMA50
|1.3321
|Daily SMA100
|1.3441
|Daily SMA200
|1.3471
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3209
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3147
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3244
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.312
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3585
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3117
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3185
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3171
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3143
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3114
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.308
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3205
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3238
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3268
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery toward 1.1100, Fed in focus
EUR/USD is extending the rebound toward 1.1100 in the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is weighed down by position readjustments and weak US Treasury bond yields, as all eyes remain on the all-important Fed policy announcements and Powell's presser.
GBP/USD regains 1.2900 ahead of Fed policy decision
GBP/USD is holding renewed uptick above 1.2900 in the European trading hours this Wednesday. The US Dollar is on the defensive, despite a cautious market mood, undermined by negative US Treasury bond yields. Fed rate decision stays in the spotlight.
Gold price strengthens as investors digest expected hawkish guidance from Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) attempts to come out of the woods as investors digest the fact that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to the 5.25%5-5.50% range.
Bitcoin price flirts with $30,000 level as US Federal Reserve expected to resume rate hikes
Bitcoin price is ranging below $30,000, a key psychological barrier for the asset, ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision on Wednesday. Crypto market participants are closely watching the Fed’s next move.
Federal Reserve Preview: Powell can play three distinct cards, each with a different US Dollar move Premium
The world's most powerful central bank succeeded in preventing runaway inflation, but "the last mile" of bringing price rises down to 2% is the trickiest one, with contradicting economic signs causing confusion.