USD/CAD Price Analysis: Pokes six-week-old resistance above 1.3500 amid overbought RSI

- USD/CAD grinds at the highest level in 11 weeks as bulls take a breather after three-day uptrend.
- Overbought RSI (14) line, 1.5-month-long rising trend line prod buyers but 200-DMA puts a floor under Loonie prices.
- Horizontal resistance area from late February, 10-month-old falling resistance line add to upside filters.
USD/CAD seesaws around the highest level since early June, marked the previous day, as bulls jostle with the key upside hurdle amid overbought RSI conditions. Even so, the Loonie pair defends the early-week breakout of the 200-DMA while flirting with the 1.3530-35 amid Thursday’s Asian session, after a three-day uptrend.
That said, an upward-sloping resistance line from July 07 restricts the immediate USD/CAD upside near 1.3540 as the overbought RSI and the lack of major data/events check the Loonie pair buyers.
However, a sustained upside break of the 200-DMA and the bullion MACD signals keep the buyers hopeful unless the quote drops below 1.3450 DMA support.
Even if the quote breaks the stated 1.3450 support, the early July swing high of around 1.3385 and late 2022 bottom surrounding 1.3325 may prod the USD/CAD bears.
It’s worth mentioning that a nine-month-old falling support line, close to 1.3085 at the latest, will challenge the quote’s weakness past 1.3325.
On the flip side, a daily closing beyond the immediate 1.3450 hurdle could quickly direct the USD/CAD buyers toward a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since late February around 1.3655–65.
Following that, a descending resistance line from October 2022, around 1.3690 by the press time, will challenge the Loonie pair buyers.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3534
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27%
|Today daily open
|1.3498
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.331
|Daily SMA50
|1.3271
|Daily SMA100
|1.3384
|Daily SMA200
|1.3451
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3502
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3439
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3502
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3356
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3093
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3478
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3463
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3457
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3417
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3395
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.352
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3542
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3582
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
