USD/CAD Price Analysis: On tenterhooks below 1.3550 amid uncertainty over Fed’s interest rate guidance

- USD/CAD is consistently defending the 1.3540 support, however, a volatile action is anticipated ahead of Fed policy.
- As a 25 bp rate hike by the Fed is already expected, uncertainty about Fed rate guidance is fueling anxiety among investors.
- The US Dollar has witnessed selling interest from 61.8% and 50% Fibo retracements at 1.3648 and 1.3584 respectively.
The USD/CAD pair has been oscillating in a narrow range around 1.3550 from the past two trading sessions. The Loonie asset is continuously defending its immediate support of 1.3540 amid overall strength in the US Dollar Index (DXY).
A power-pack action is anticipated from the asset as investors are awaiting Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy. A consecutive 25 basis point (bp) interest rate hike is widely anticipated, however, uncertainty over rate guidance is infusing anxiety among market participants.
The USD Index is facing barricades around 102.20 for the past two weeks. Meanwhile, S&P500 futures have trimmed some of their losses, showing some improvement in the risk appetite of the market participants.
USD/CAD is facing selling pressure from Fibonacci retracement like a textbook picture. On a two-hour scale, the Fibonacci retracement tool is placed from March 10 high at 1.3862 to April 14 low at 1.3301. The US Dollar has witnessed selling interest from 61.8% and 50% Fibo retracements at 1.3648 and 1.3584 respectively.
Also, the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3560 is acting as a barricade for the US Dollar.
A slippage into the 20.00-40.00 tunnel by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) will result in the activation of bearish momentum.
Going forward, a decisive break below the intraday low at 1.3533 will expose the asset to psychological support at 1.3500 followed by a 23.6% Fibo retracement at 1.3438.
On the flip side, a recovery move above the 61.8% Fibo retracement at 1.3650 will trigger a reversal and will drive the major toward the round-level resistance at 1.3700. A break above the same will expose the asset to March 22 high at 1.3745.
USD/CAD two-hour chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3547
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.3543
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3489
|Daily SMA50
|1.3587
|Daily SMA100
|1.3527
|Daily SMA200
|1.3432
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3583
|Previous Daily Low
|1.353
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3668
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3523
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3668
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3301
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3563
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3521
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3499
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3468
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3574
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3605
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3627
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
