USD/CAD Price Analysis: Downside resumes as US Dollar retreats and oil prices rebound

- USD/CAD has continued its four-day losing spell after dropping below 1.3333.
- The USD Index is on the verge of testing a two-month low of 100.82 as US inflation expectations have receded sharply.
- US firms passed on the benefit of lower gasoline prices to end consumers by lowering prices of goods and services.
The USD/CAD pair has continued its four-day losing streak by slipping below Thursday’s low of 1.3333 in the Asian session. The Loonie asset has attracted significant offers as oil prices have rebounded after a steep correction and the US Dollar Index (DXY) has resumed its downside journey after a short-loved pullback to near 101.00.
It is worth noting that Canada is the leading exporter of oil to the United States and a recovery in oil prices will support the Canadian Dollar.
The USD Index is on the verge of testing a two-month low of 100.82 as United States consumer inflation expectations have receded sharply after firms passed on the benefit of lower gasoline prices to end consumers by lowering prices of goods and services at factory gates. This is indicating that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will soon achieve price stability.
USD/CAD resumed its downside journey after a pullback move to near 10-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 1.3533 on a daily scale. Investors capitalized on the pullback move as a fresh selling opportunity. Potential supports are placed from February 01 and 15 November 2022 low at 1.3267 and 1.3226 respectively.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has slipped again into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00 after a failed attempt of a range shift, which indicates that the upside is capped.
For further downside, a break below the round-level support of 1.3300 will drag the Loonie asset toward February 01 low at 1.3267, followed by 15 November 2022 low at 1.3226.
Alternatively, a decisive break above April 10 high at 1.3554 will drive the asset toward the round-level resistance at 1.3600. A breach of the 1.3600 resistance will expose the asset to March 23 low at 1.3630.
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3321
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3337
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3563
|Daily SMA50
|1.3564
|Daily SMA100
|1.3531
|Daily SMA200
|1.3399
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3448
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3333
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3537
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3406
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3862
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3508
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3377
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3404
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3298
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3258
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3183
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3413
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3488
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3527
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
