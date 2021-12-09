- The Loonie losses during the New York session amid risk-off market mood as countries impose COVID-19 restrictions.
- Crude oil prices are down, as COVID-19 restriction measures could impact demand for black gold.
- USD/CAD Price Forecast: The pair is mild-bearish, facing strong resistance around 1.2700.
At the time of writing, the USD/CAD advances up some 0.42% on Thursday, trading at 1.2703 during the New York session. On Thursday, imposing restrictions in the UK and the increased transmissibility of the omicron variant worsened market mood amid the optimism of the vaccine’s effectiveness. That, along with good US employment figures, and the safe-haven status of the buck, weighed on the Loonie..
US Initial Jobless Claims drops the most since 1969
On Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on December 3 rose to 184K, lower than the 215K, declining the most since 1969, beating economists’ estimations.
During the overnight session, the USD/CAD seesawed around Wednesday’s high at 1.2666. However, as market sentiment has worsened, due partly to the omicron news, the pair edged higher, near the 1.2700 figure, retreating to current levels. Furthermore, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback’s performance against a basket of six rivals, is recovering from Wednesday’s losses, up 0.31%, sitting at 96.19, a tailwind for the USD/CAD.
In the meantime, US crude oil benchmark WTI is down almost 0.77%, trading at $71.80, exerting additional pressure on the oil-linked Canadian dollar.
That said, USD/CAD trader’s focus would turn to Friday’s US inflation figures, as Fed policymakers have expressed the need for a faster bond taper, so the US central bank has room to maneuver.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CAD 4-hour chart depicts the bias as mild-bearish, as the spot price is below the 50 and 100-simple moving averages (SMA’s). Furthermore, it is trading near the confluence of the 100-SMA and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, around 1.2700, which would be a difficult resistance to overcome. Nevertheless, in the outcome of breaking upward, the next resistance would be the confluence of the 50% Fibonacci retracement and the trendline break, around 1.2720-30 area.
On the downside, the first support would be the December 8 high at 1.2666, followed by the central daily pivot at 1.2640, and then the December 8 low at 1.2605.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2703
|Today Daily Change
|0.0053
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|1.265
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.268
|Daily SMA50
|1.2539
|Daily SMA100
|1.258
|Daily SMA200
|1.2477
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2666
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2608
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2846
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2713
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2837
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2352
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2644
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.263
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2617
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2582
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2558
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2676
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2701
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2735
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
