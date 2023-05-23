USD/CAD juggles around 1.3500 as investors await US FOMC minutes

- USD/CAD is oscillating in a narrow range around 1.3500 ahead of FOMC minutes.
- Republicans are not agreeing on levying extra taxes on the Wealthy community or supporting higher spending initiatives.
- The oil price has printed a fresh three-week high around $74.00 as global central banks are reaching the terminal rate.
The USD/CAD pair is demonstrating topsy-turvy moves near the psychological figure of 1.3500 in the early Asian session. The Loonie asset is expected to remain sideways ahead of the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes for May’s monetary policy meeting.
S&P500 futures have added some gains in early Tokyo after a bearish Tuesday. The overall market mood is still risk-off amid deepening issues associated with US debt-ceiling case. US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told House Republicans during a closed GOP meeting on Tuesday that “I need you all to hang with me on the debt limit, we are nowhere near a deal yet,”
Uncertainty about US borrowing cap issue soars after US President Joe Biden called partisan terms proposed by Speak McCarthy ‘extreme’. The latter is not agreed on levying extra taxes on the Wealthy community nor is he supporting higher spending initiatives.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is showing signs of volatility contraction after reaching near the previous week’s high above 103.62. More gains are in the pipeline ahead of the FOMC minutes, which will provide a detailed explanation behind the 25 basis points (bps) interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Also, it will report current economic prospects and would deliver guidance on interest rates.
Meanwhile, the oil price has printed a fresh three-week high around $74.00 as investors seem confident that the US economy will not default and would find a bipartisan deal with Republicans. Also, other central banks are reaching the terminal rate, which is easing fears of a further slowdown.
It is worth noting that Canada is the leading exporter of oil to the United States and higher oil prices will support the Canadian Dollar.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3502
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3505
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.351
|Daily SMA50
|1.3536
|Daily SMA100
|1.3509
|Daily SMA200
|1.348
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3519
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3485
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3568
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3404
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3668
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3301
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3506
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3498
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3487
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3469
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3453
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3521
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3537
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3555
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
