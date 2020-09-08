USD/CAD holds steady above 1.3100 mark amid stronger USD, sliding oil prices

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A combination of factors assisted USD/CAD to gain traction for the second straight day.
  • The USD traded higher and was supported by heavy selling in the European currencies.
  • The ongoing corrective slide in oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive.

The USD/CAD pair traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily range, above the 1.3100 mark.

The pair built on the previous day's goodish positive move and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The uptick was sponsored by a strong pickup in the US dollar demand and a sharp fall in crude oil prices, which tend to undermine the commodity-linked currency – the loonie.

As investors looked past Friday's mixed US monthly jobs report, the USD resumed its advance since the beginning of this week and was being supported by some heavy selling around the European currencies. Adding to this, concerns about rising US-China tensions drove some haven flows towards the greenback and remained supportive.

On the other hand, the Canadian dollar remained depressed on the back of the ongoing corrective slide in oil prices, now down around 2.5% for the day. The ever-increasing coronavirus cases in the US raised doubts over demand growth and dragged oil prices back below the $39.00/barrel mark, or two-month lows on Tuesday.

Despite the positive factors, bulls seemed struggled to push the USD/CAD pair beyond a two-month-old descending trend-channel. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before traders start positioning for any further gains as the focus shifts to the latest BoC monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

In the meantime, the USD/CAD pair seems more likely to remain confined in a range amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the US or Canada.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3116
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 1.3097
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.316
Daily SMA50 1.3347
Daily SMA100 1.3577
Daily SMA200 1.3521
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3116
Previous Daily Low 1.3053
Previous Weekly High 1.3162
Previous Weekly Low 1.2994
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3092
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3077
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3062
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3026
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2998
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3125
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3152
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3188

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

