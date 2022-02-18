USD/CAD eyes WTI that seesaws between Iran nuclear deal and the Russia-Ukraine tensions

- USD/CAD is sensing resistance near 1.2715 as WTI prices consolidate.
- The risk-off impulse in the market is not favouring the DXY.
- Oil prices seesaw between the US-Iranian nuclear deal and the Russia and Ukraine tussle.
The USD/CAD pair is hovering in the vicinity of 1.2700 with a high of 1.2714 recently printed as West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX capped on the upside. This is seen due to potential US-Iranian nuclear deal and supported by escalating geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine on the downside.
It is expected that the US may salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which will blow up oil stockpiles and reduce the demand-supply deficit further. The removal of sanctions on Iran by the US will not only spurt the total global supplies but will cap the boiling oil prices. Canada, being the largest exporter of oil to the US will find some squeeze in liquidity for those exports.
While the shelling between Ukraine armed forces and pro-Moscow rebels across a ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine has renewed the risk-off impulse and oil prices are supported again. Any further negative development on the Russia-Ukraine tussle may force the US to put sanctions on Russia, which will reduce oil supplies from Vladimir Putin’s area. Russia is one of the largest producers of crude oil and sanctions on Russian exports may squeeze the supply of oil in an already tight market.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is still inside the woods and performing lackluster against other safe-haven assets. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields has slipped below 2%.
For sure, the headlines from the geopolitical fears will keep the fireworks in the USD/CAD pair. Adding to that, the monetary policy report from the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Friday will also remain in the focus.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2709
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.2705
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2696
|Daily SMA50
|1.2708
|Daily SMA100
|1.2624
|Daily SMA200
|1.2539
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2735
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2674
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2756
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2636
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2814
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2712
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2697
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2675
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2645
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2615
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2735
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2765
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2795
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
